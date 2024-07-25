WhatsApp may soon get Instagram-like reshare feature, ability to mention contacts in status updates

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and millions of users rely on Meta owned apps for day to day conversations. Over the last few years, Meta has added few of the most used features of Instagram to WhatsApp and it is now reportedly gearing up to upgrade one of those popular features. As per a report by WABetaInfo, a website that keeps track of new features on the platform, WhatsApp users may soon be able to mention users in their status updates like the feature on Instagram Stories. Mentioned users will also be able to reshare the status update from their own account.

How the new WhatsApp feature will work

The report suggests that once the feature is rolled out, WhatsApp users will be able to reshare the status update that they are mentioned in via a new dedicated button. The feature will help users to make sure that the status updates where they have been mentioned are visible to their own network as per their own privacy settings.

Until now, users take a screenshot of the update or ask the original sharer to send them the media privately so that they can upload the status separately. The new feature will smoothen out the complicated and tedious process that could also cause delays.

When will be the new feature rolled out

It is not yet known when the feature will be rolled out for the users, however, WABetaInfo has spotted the new Instagram-like feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.16 update. This means that there may be some time until the feature makes it to the stable update. It is worth noting that the feature has only been spotted in the beta update for Android.



