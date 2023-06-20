Home Tech News WhatsApp rolls out new feature to silence spam calls after spike in user complaints in India

This new feature has been introduced to address the issue of International spam calls on WhatsApp that had led to numerous user complaints.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 15:56 IST
Whatsapp introduces new feature to silence unknown calls (Bloomberg)
After a massive increase in spam calls from unknown international numbers on WhatsApp led to a huge number of user complaints, Meta has introduced a new feature that will allow users to automatically mute unknown calls on WhatsApp.This new feature will make WhatsApp even more private and give users more control.

On June 20, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to automatically mute incoming calls from unfamiliar contacts.

To address the issue of international spam calls, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, had previously enhanced its artificial intelligence and machine learning systems.The feature will be helpful for users who have been complaining about a spike in spam calls in recent months.

WhatsApp stated that this feature offers enhanced protection by enabling users to automatically filter out spam, scams, and calls from unknown individuals. These calls will not ring on the user's device but will be visible in their call logs, according to the company.

For now, this feature has been in beta testing and the stable version is now available for Android and iOS smartphone users. After enabling via the privacy settings menu, the app will automatically silence calls from unknown numbers.

Notably, these spam calls were turning out to be quite dangerous for users as the scammers tried to dupe them out of their money and other sensitive data.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 15:56 IST
