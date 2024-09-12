WhatsApp to boost Meta AI with multiple voice options to enhance personalised user interactions

WhatsApp is preparing to expand its Meta AI capabilities by adding a new voice selection feature, aiming to enhance the platform's user experience. The messaging app has been integrating Meta AI steadily, making it easier for users to perform tasks like answering questions, generating images, and discovering recipes with just a text prompt. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a voice mode for Meta AI, a feature similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT but with potential differences in its application.

New Voice Options for Meta AI

Recent updates from WABetaInfo suggest that WhatsApp will soon allow users to choose different voices for Meta AI. Although there is no official release date yet, the feature is expected to debut with the launch of the voice mode. The planned voices will vary in pitch and tone, providing users with several options to match their regional accents, personal preferences, or preferred tones. The report indicates that there will be three distinct UK voices and two US voices available, allowing for a more personalised interaction with the chatbot.

Public Figure Voices for Added Engagement

Additionally, WhatsApp is expected to introduce four more voices based on public figures, although the names have not been disclosed yet. This variety will enable users to select a voice that resonates with their preferences, whether it's a familiar accent, a motivating tone, or a voice that connects them to a notable personality. For example, users who prefer a British accent over an American one will have the option to choose a UK voice.

Future Language Support

While the new voice options are intended to make interactions more engaging, there is currently no confirmation that they will include languages other than English. As the feature is still in development, it is unlikely that the initial release will support other languages. However, future updates may include additional languages like Hindi, aiming to reach a wider global audience.

By offering a diverse range of voices, WhatsApp seeks to make interactions with Meta AI more meaningful and tailored to user preferences. The move reflects WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve its Meta AI features, making the platform more versatile and engaging for its users worldwide.