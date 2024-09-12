 WhatsApp to boost Meta AI with multiple voice options to enhance personalised user interactions | Tech News
WhatsApp is set to enhance its Meta AI by introducing customizable voice options, allowing users to select voices with various accents and tones for a personalised experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 16:53 IST
Meta AI is here: Know how to talk to the chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook
Meta AI
1/6 In September 2023, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, made a big announcement that it was adding its own native AI chatbot called Meta AI to all of its messaging services. As a result, the chatbot was added to Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages (DM), and WhatsApp. In September, Meta AI was released in a limited capacity as part of its beta testing, but now it is available to users in the US. (Meta)
Meta AI
2/6 Meta AI is an integrated chat experience. You can have an individual conversation with it as well as have it pop up in group conversations to help out with a various things. Meta AI is multimodal, so alongside text responses, it can also generate images from simple text prompts. All you have to type is “@MetaAI /imagine” followed by your prompt. (REUTERS)
Meta AI
3/6 What is interesting about Meta AI is that it has also added a bunch of different personalities that you can interact with. These show up as profiles on Facebook Messenger and Instagram. All you have to do is click on them and speak with their AI replicas. Some of the notable people with Meta AI persona include Charli D’Amelio as Coco, Dance enthusiast, MrBeast as Zach, Paris Hilton as Amber, Tom Brady as Bru, and more.  (Meta)
Meta AI
4/6 Meta AI can also recommend Reels. This is a new feature which was announced on December 6. Users can go to Meta AI ask it to show Reels for a particular theme and the chatbot will deliver.  In a blog post, the company said, “Say you’re planning a trip to Tokyo with friends in your group chat, you can ask Meta AI to recommend the best places to visit and share Reels of the top sites to help you decide which attractions are must-sees”. (Meta)
Meta AI
5/6 Another new feature introduced is called ‘reimagine’ which will be available only in group chats. This is how it works: Meta AI generates and shares the initial image you requested, then your friend can press and hold on the picture to riff on it with a simple text prompt and Meta AI will generate an entirely new image.  (Meta)
image caption
6/6 Apart from this, Meta is working on a number of other features which are currently in testing phase. “We’re exploring ways for you to use AI to help you create the perfect birthday greeting to share with your bestie, edit your own Feed posts, draft a clever introduction for your Facebook Dating profile or even set up a new Group”. Additionally, Meta is also testing a feature that will let users see highlights of the conversations in group chats that they missed out on. (Meta)
Meta AI
WhatsApp plans to enhance Meta AI by introducing voice options. (HT Tech)

WhatsApp is preparing to expand its Meta AI capabilities by adding a new voice selection feature, aiming to enhance the platform's user experience. The messaging app has been integrating Meta AI steadily, making it easier for users to perform tasks like answering questions, generating images, and discovering recipes with just a text prompt. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a voice mode for Meta AI, a feature similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT but with potential differences in its application.

New Voice Options for Meta AI

Recent updates from WABetaInfo suggest that WhatsApp will soon allow users to choose different voices for Meta AI. Although there is no official release date yet, the feature is expected to debut with the launch of the voice mode. The planned voices will vary in pitch and tone, providing users with several options to match their regional accents, personal preferences, or preferred tones. The report indicates that there will be three distinct UK voices and two US voices available, allowing for a more personalised interaction with the chatbot.

Public Figure Voices for Added Engagement

Additionally, WhatsApp is expected to introduce four more voices based on public figures, although the names have not been disclosed yet. This variety will enable users to select a voice that resonates with their preferences, whether it's a familiar accent, a motivating tone, or a voice that connects them to a notable personality. For example, users who prefer a British accent over an American one will have the option to choose a UK voice.

Future Language Support

While the new voice options are intended to make interactions more engaging, there is currently no confirmation that they will include languages other than English. As the feature is still in development, it is unlikely that the initial release will support other languages. However, future updates may include additional languages like Hindi, aiming to reach a wider global audience.

By offering a diverse range of voices, WhatsApp seeks to make interactions with Meta AI more meaningful and tailored to user preferences. The move reflects WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve its Meta AI features, making the platform more versatile and engaging for its users worldwide.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 16:53 IST
