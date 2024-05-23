WhatsApp to launch new AI feature to help users generate profile photos- Details

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has been going through several changes. First, the company announced a design overhaul, AI sticker generations, and many other tools and features. Now, WhatsApp is rumoured to bring a new AI-based feature which may allow users to generate profile photos. This new feature is expected to bring enhanced personalisation to the app. Know more about WhatsApp's AI profile photo generator.

WhatApp AI profile photo generation

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature which will allow users to generate AI-powered profile photos. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.11.17 update. The report said, “It appears that WhatsApp is dedicated to introducing additional AI features aimed at enhancing user interaction and offering a more personalised experience.”

This new feature is expected to allow users to be creative and generate intuitive profile photos which resemble their personality, interests, or mood. Based on the shared screenshot, the users will have to give a text prompt to the AI image generator and then it will create a custom profile photo based on the detailed prompt. It was also highlighted that “Instead of spending time searching for or taking the perfect picture, users can simply generate one by providing a prompt.” However, it was not revealed which AI model is being used to support the feature within WhatsApp. Additionally, there is no exact roll-out date or timeline as the feature is under development, therefore, Meta may bring the feature in later updates in future.

AI profile image benefits

Many users do not wish to share their images over social media platforms or WhatsApp. This is due to privacy issues as tricksters may misuse the images. This will enable users to create an entirely new version of themselves with the help of AI profile image generation. However, note that WhatsApp has a feature that prevents your contact from taking screenshots of profile photos.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!