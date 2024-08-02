 WhatsApp to make it easier to use Meta AI with this new feature, check details here | Tech News
WhatsApp is testing a new voice message feature for Meta AI. The feature is expected to launch for WhatsApp users in the coming months.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 18:16 IST
Meta is set to launch voice message support for WhatsApp users. (AP)

This year is indeed about tech giants competing against each other to make their latest chatbots the top choice for users in everyday life. Although OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are presently claiming the top spots, Meta is also gradually catching up by incorporating Meta AI into its social media apps: Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. The company aims to make it easy for users to interact with the Meta AI chatbot on these popular platforms.

Also Read: WhatsApp now lets you create cool GIFs using Meta AI in seconds - Here's how

WhatsApp testing new voice chat option for Meta AI

There are many impatient users who do not want to type lengthy and boring prompts for AI chatbots. To tackle this issue, Meta has recently released a feature in the WhatsApp beta for the latest Android version (2.24.16.10), allowing users to interact with Meta AI via voice messages. WeBetaInfo shed light on this new voice feature, as users were only able to interact via text and video before.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Instagram now allows users to create customized AI characters via Meta AI Studio: All details here

The publication shared a screenshot showing a glimpse of a conversation using the new feature. The image shows the voice message option displayed on the right in the Meta AI interface. This display suggests that interacting via voice messages with the chatbot could be similar to normal interactions.

Although Meta has not released any information regarding the languages in which Meta AI's new voice message feature will function, it is anticipated that Meta will push for multilingual support considering its wide user base in South Asian countries.

Also Read: Meta AI, what to wear with these pants? – How Meta Quest headsets now offer instant wardrobe suggestions

The availability of this new voice feature raises curiosity about its capabilities. It is unclear whether it will perform functions like replying to messages and suggesting responses or will be limited to providing voice support for searching the web and recommending purposes. If the latter is the case, the currently available voice support on phones could provide stiff competition for Meta AI. It will be interesting to see how the new feature evolves after its launch in the upcoming months. 

Also Read: Meta's newest AI model beats some peers. But its amped-up AI agents are confusing Facebook users

Currently, the voice message feature can be accessed by a limited set of beta testers, but it is likely that a larger number of users will gain access to it in the near future.

 

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 18:16 IST
