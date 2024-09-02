WhatsApp to roll out new chat filter feature for Android users: Check details

Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp is expected to launch a new feature that will allow users to search for older chats easily. The upcoming chat filter feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, a tech updates website. This new feature will make it easier for users to locate their old chats that carry some significant information seamlessly.

According to a report, the upcoming chat filter feature is set to launch on the new upcoming WhatsApp Android 2.24.18.16 beta update that can be installed from the Google Play Store. The users will be able to find the new chat filter feature from the top right corner of the chat list. This feature will allow users to search for particular chats and contacts with ease.

New chat filter feature

The upcoming WhatsApp chat filter has been designed to make the process of searching for older chats uniform inside the app. This means that through this feature the users can apply the custom filter to look at particular chats which hold their interest. This new feature is helpful for users who want to churn out important information from older messages on WhatsApp. This feature will be helpful in saving the time of users who don't have to waste their time by scrolling down all the contacts on their chat list to find any particular message.

The new WhatsApp chat filter feature is anticipated to be of great help for particularly the users who have plenty of contacts and receive a lot of messages on a daily basis.

WhatsApp on a mission to improve user experience

Apart from this feature, WhatsApp has rolled out multiple new features to improve the user experience on the platform. For instance, the instant messaging platform recently launched the voice chat feature for Meta AI. The other features include the new chat themes, improved video calls, blocking unknown contacts and new security updates.

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform that allows over 3 billion people to interact seamlessly. The platform keeps experimenting and launching new features to take the user experience to the next level.

