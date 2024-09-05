WhatsApp to soon stop working for these Apple users, here’s what you need to do

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform in the world and it is available on most of the popular operating systems including iOS, Android, Windows and others. Last year, Meta also launched a new version of WhatsApp, rebuilt from scratch for macOS users. While users are still able to access the old Electron-based WhatsApp app, the company has confirmed that it will soon discontinue and shut down the old app. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to notify users who are still using the old app for Mac. Old WhatsApp app for Mac users will reportedly stop working in around 54 days.



What users can do to keep using WhatsApp on their Mac

To keep using WhatsApp on Mac, users can either download the new version of the app or they can rely on the old WhatsApp Web. According to the screenshot attached by WABetaInfo, users of Electron app on Mac are receiving notification that is encouraging them to switch to the new Catalyst app.

For those who are unaware, the new version of the WhatsApp app for macOS is built with Catalyst technology. It uses the iPhone app as a base and runs natively on the system. While the old Electron app is just a web app running on the computer, which is slow to use and has its own limitations.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also improving its sticker features by integrating GIPHY for sticker search and allowing users to reorganise their sticker tray. With this new GIPHY integration, users can now search for stickers within the app, accessing a diverse selection from the GIPHY library. This addition is particularly beneficial for users seeking stickers that might not be included in their personal collection.



