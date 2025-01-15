WhatsApp unveils new features: Double tap reactions, selfie stickers, shareable sticker pack and more

WhatsApp has rolled out an update with new features aimed at improving user experience. The update allows users to create custom stickers directly using their phone's camera, includes new camera effects for selfies, and introduces quicker message reactions.

New Camera Effects and Selfie Stickers

In a recent blog post, WhatsApp explained that these new features aim to make the app more fun and user-friendly. The update includes 30 new backgrounds, filters, and effects for users to apply when taking photos or videos within chats. These additions provide more options for personalizing messages and enhancing visual content.

The Selfie Stickers feature lets users turn their selfies into stickers by tapping the "create sticker" icon and using the camera. This feature is currently available for Android users, with an iOS version expected soon. WhatsApp has also simplified sharing sticker packs. Users can now easily recommend and share their favorite sticker packs within chats, streamlining the process of discovering and sending stickers.

WhatsApp: Quicker Message Reactions

Another major change is the addition of quicker message reactions. WhatsApp now lets users double-tap a message to react instantly, while also making it easier to access frequently used reactions. This speeds up the process of expressing emotions without the need for typing out a response.

The company emphasised that these new features are part of its ongoing effort to improve the app while maintaining private and secure messaging for users worldwide. The update is being rolled out gradually, and users are encouraged to keep their apps updated to access these features.

New Features to Combat Misinformation

In other developments, WhatsApp is testing a reverse image search feature to help combat misinformation. Initially available on Android beta and now being tested on WhatsApp Web Beta, the feature allows users to verify images shared with them using Google's reverse image search. This helps identify edited or manipulated images more easily, without needing to download them.

Additionally, WhatsApp is experimenting with replacing the Communities tab with a new ‘AIs' tab, where users can create custom AI chatbots. Meta is also working on a new Meta AI widget that will provide easy access to its ChatGPT-like generative AI service.