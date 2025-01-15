Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp unveils new features: Double tap reactions, selfie stickers, shareable sticker pack and more

WhatsApp unveils new features: Double tap reactions, selfie stickers, shareable sticker pack and more

WhatsApp has launched new features, including double-tap reactions, selfie stickers, and shareable sticker packs for a faster, creative, and streamlined messaging experience for users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 15:48 IST
WhatsApp features introduced in 2024: 5 useful features to know
WhatsApp
1/5 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
2/5 WhatsApp Events: The new Events feature has made it quite easier for users to plan events, track RSVPs, and receive automatic reminders. This feature can be accessed by visiting the group’s information page. Therefore, if you are planning trips, parties or meet-ups with friends and family, you could simply create an event on WhatsApp for all members to receive timely reminders and updates.  (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
3/5 WhatsApp Channel: WhatsApp has made it easier for brands, news organisations, creators, and others to communicate and interact with their audience via Channels. Additionally, it also gave a new medium for users to follow and gain information on their preferred topics, brands, celebrities, and others. Channels have now several accounts across organisations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, businesses, and news. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp
4/5 Meta AI: Apart from new features, Meta also integrated its new AI assistant, the Meta AI to WhatsApp for text and image generation. It works as a day-to-day companion for users and helps solve user queries effortlessly. It also generates AI stickers for enhanced and personalised communication. (MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp
5/5 Photos into stickers: WhatsApp also announced another intuitive feature where users can transform photos into stickers. There are several other exciting features such as new GIPHY stickers,  audio transcriptions, and more which make WhatsApp more than just an instant messaging app.  (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp has unveiled new features, including selfie stickers, double-tap reactions, and shareable sticker packs. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has rolled out an update with new features aimed at improving user experience. The update allows users to create custom stickers directly using their phone's camera, includes new camera effects for selfies, and introduces quicker message reactions.

New Camera Effects and Selfie Stickers

In a recent blog post, WhatsApp explained that these new features aim to make the app more fun and user-friendly. The update includes 30 new backgrounds, filters, and effects for users to apply when taking photos or videos within chats. These additions provide more options for personalizing messages and enhancing visual content.

Also read: New Adobe AI tool ‘Firefly Bulk Create' lets you edit 10000 images instantly with just one click

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Selfie Stickers feature lets users turn their selfies into stickers by tapping the "create sticker" icon and using the camera. This feature is currently available for Android users, with an iOS version expected soon. WhatsApp has also simplified sharing sticker packs. Users can now easily recommend and share their favorite sticker packs within chats, streamlining the process of discovering and sending stickers.

WhatsApp: Quicker Message Reactions

Another major change is the addition of quicker message reactions. WhatsApp now lets users double-tap a message to react instantly, while also making it easier to access frequently used reactions. This speeds up the process of expressing emotions without the need for typing out a response.

Also read: OpenAI rolls out assistant-like feature 'Tasks' to take on Alexa, Siri

The company emphasised that these new features are part of its ongoing effort to improve the app while maintaining private and secure messaging for users worldwide. The update is being rolled out gradually, and users are encouraged to keep their apps updated to access these features.

Also read: Dear Americans, here's what a TikTok ban looks like. Love, India

New Features to Combat Misinformation

In other developments, WhatsApp is testing a reverse image search feature to help combat misinformation. Initially available on Android beta and now being tested on WhatsApp Web Beta, the feature allows users to verify images shared with them using Google's reverse image search. This helps identify edited or manipulated images more easily, without needing to download them.

Additionally, WhatsApp is experimenting with replacing the Communities tab with a new ‘AIs' tab, where users can create custom AI chatbots. Meta is also working on a new Meta AI widget that will provide easy access to its ChatGPT-like generative AI service.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 15:47 IST
