 WhatsApp users can now add fun filters, backgrounds in video calls | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WhatsApp users can now add fun filters, backgrounds in video calls

WhatsApp users can now add fun filters, backgrounds in video calls

With 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from, you can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 07:21 IST
These new WhatsApp effects will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.
These new WhatsApp effects will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp has been working on making video calls ever more engaging for a while. Spotted in a various beta update, the Meta-owned platform was quite interested in adding filters and backgrounds to the video calls. After being under testing for a long time, WhatsApp has announced that it is finally rolling out filters and backgrounds for video calls. With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro likely to get a new button, it will replace the existing…

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Filters are designed to help you create a more playful atmosphere, whether that's adding a splash of color or creating a more artistic feel for your video. With backgrounds, you can keep your surroundings private and transport yourself to a cozy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a more clean and polished look.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series may get significant price jump due to this one reason

With 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from, you can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look. Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone. Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

Apart from this, the company is also adding Touch up and Low Light options that can help you feel more confident and comfortable by naturally enhancing the look and brightness of your environment, making your video calls more vibrant and enjoyable.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a design leaked and it does not look like Pixel 9 – What we know

How to access new video call filters and backgrounds on WhatsApp

To access these during a 1:1 or group video call, select the effects icons on top right of the screen to see the selection of filters and backgrounds and choose the one that suits your mood.

These effects will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 07:21 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release brings this useful truecaller feature for iphone users- details ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence apple october event 2024: new m4 macs, ipads expected; iphone se 4, watch se 3 to arrive in 2025 bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 releasing next month: iphone users to get ios 18.0.1 first, here’s why apple airpods worth 11000 help cops find stolen 48000000 ferrari man turns 1 lakh into 100 crore in just 17 days with viral moo deng meme coin samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss apple's sales in india, a key market, surge to record usd 8 billion: bloomberg google files complaint against microsoft, unhappy over cloud practices
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass
GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it
PS5, PS4

PSN outage leaves PS5, PS4 gamers offline for half a day: A look at major outages so far
ps5 pro, ps5, ps4

PS5, PS4 gamers unable to play online games as PSN goes down—Here's Sony's response

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets