WhatsApp users can now add fun filters, backgrounds in video calls
With 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from, you can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look.
WhatsApp has been working on making video calls ever more engaging for a while. Spotted in a various beta update, the Meta-owned platform was quite interested in adding filters and backgrounds to the video calls. After being under testing for a long time, WhatsApp has announced that it is finally rolling out filters and backgrounds for video calls. With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch.
Filters are designed to help you create a more playful atmosphere, whether that's adding a splash of color or creating a more artistic feel for your video. With backgrounds, you can keep your surroundings private and transport yourself to a cozy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a more clean and polished look.
With 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from, you can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look. Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone. Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.
Apart from this, the company is also adding Touch up and Low Light options that can help you feel more confident and comfortable by naturally enhancing the look and brightness of your environment, making your video calls more vibrant and enjoyable.
How to access new video call filters and backgrounds on WhatsApp
To access these during a 1:1 or group video call, select the effects icons on top right of the screen to see the selection of filters and backgrounds and choose the one that suits your mood.
These effects will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.
