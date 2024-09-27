 WhatsApp users to soon get filters in app’s built-in camera, here’s what we know | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WhatsApp users to soon get filters in app’s built-in camera, here’s what we know

WhatsApp users to soon get filters in app’s built-in camera, here’s what we know

WhatsApp’s camera will soon get filters that include options to smoothen one’s skin, change the background, adjust the lighting, and much more.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 10:28 IST
WhatsApp users to soon get filters in app’s built-in camera, here’s what we know
WhatsApp users will be able to see a new filter button in the camera interface once the feature is rolled out. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and although the Meta-owned app isn't a photo sharing platform, millions of users send across images on it everyday. Over the period, WhatsApp has made photo-sharing easy and fun. Continuing on that path, the app is now planning to bring filters to its built-in camera. This means users will be able to add filters on photos and videos that they directly shoot with the app. The new filters have been spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android users.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in India, gets Exynos 2400e chipset- Here what's new

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

WhatsApp to make in-app camera more fun

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's camera will soon get filters that include options to smoothen one's skin, change the background, adjust the lighting, and much more. The company introduced these filters for video calls a couple of months ago. As per the screenshot shared with the report, users will be able to see a new filter button in the camera interface once the feature is rolled out.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The new button will allow users to apply filters to enhance their photos and videos with just a tap. Until now, these filters were only available during video calls. The new button will allow users to quickly toggle through a variety of filters, allowing for real-time adjustments before capturing their images and videos.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets a new variant in India: Check price, specs and more

As mentioned earlier, the new filters are still in the beta phase and it may take some time for users to get them.

Android users to get this existing iOS feature

In version 2.24.20.19 beta, the company added an option to mark all chats as read. This feature has been available on the iOS client for some time, enabling users to clear the unread notifications next to chats they haven't yet opened.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 10:28 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check out sale date, bank offers, discounts, and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it openai's cto mira murati resigns, two other key executives to also leave intel launches xeon 6 processor and gaudi 3 ai accelerator to help enterprises scale ai cost-effectively wiz in talk to sell shares at $20 billion valuation after declining google deal oneplus and oppo users can now enjoy spotify music without interrupting gaming sessions- details jio vs airtel vs vi: best monthly plans with maximum daily data meta orion ar glasses break cover: what is it and how it can change the way you work
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online update arriving soon with ongoing in game rewards for players
GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns

GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards
PlayStation State of Play September 2024

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets