WhatsApp users to soon get filters in app’s built-in camera, here’s what we know

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and although the Meta-owned app isn't a photo sharing platform, millions of users send across images on it everyday. Over the period, WhatsApp has made photo-sharing easy and fun. Continuing on that path, the app is now planning to bring filters to its built-in camera. This means users will be able to add filters on photos and videos that they directly shoot with the app. The new filters have been spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android users.

WhatsApp to make in-app camera more fun

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's camera will soon get filters that include options to smoothen one's skin, change the background, adjust the lighting, and much more. The company introduced these filters for video calls a couple of months ago. As per the screenshot shared with the report, users will be able to see a new filter button in the camera interface once the feature is rolled out.

The new button will allow users to apply filters to enhance their photos and videos with just a tap. Until now, these filters were only available during video calls. The new button will allow users to quickly toggle through a variety of filters, allowing for real-time adjustments before capturing their images and videos.

As mentioned earlier, the new filters are still in the beta phase and it may take some time for users to get them.

Android users to get this existing iOS feature

In version 2.24.20.19 beta, the company added an option to mark all chats as read. This feature has been available on the iOS client for some time, enabling users to clear the unread notifications next to chats they haven't yet opened.



