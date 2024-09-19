WhatsApp users to soon get new chat themes: Here’s everything we know

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform around the globe and it is accessed by millions every day. Although Meta-owned messaging platform adds new features from time to time to keep the users engaged to add more usability to the app, it has been a long time since the company made some major cosmetic changes. But it seems that we are on the verge of getting a new look of WhatsApp soon as the app will reportedly get the themes feature soon. As spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow users to pick their choice of colours for chat bubbles and the accompanying wallpaper from the pre-installed themes.

Android users may get WhatsApp themes first

WhatsApp's new theme feature has been spotted in Android 2.24.20.12 update. As spotted in beta update for Android, WhatsApp is designing 11 default chat themes which will be quite diverse and customisable for users.

Once the feature is rolled out, WhatsApp users will be able to personalise the look and feel of their chats. The report further reveals that the users who prefer using dark themes will also be able to fine-tune the brightness level.

When users choose a theme, the wallpaper and chat bubble colours will automatically update to match the selected style, as each theme features its own distinctive wallpaper. This design ensures that the wallpaper complements the bubble colours, creating a cohesive and unified appearance. Additionally, users have the option to change the wallpaper separately while retaining the new bubble colour. This extra customisation allows for even more fine-tuning of the chat aesthetic, giving users greater control over the visual elements of their messaging experience.



