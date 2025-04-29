WhatsApp Web to bring voice and video call features soon for users - All details

WhatsApp Web users could soon access voice and video call features directly from their browser. After adding support for audio and video calls to its Windows and Mac desktop applications in 2021, WhatsApp appears to be preparing a similar upgrade for its web-based platform.

WhatsApp Web Gets Call Buttons

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started testing call buttons on its web client. Currently, users must depend on the mobile app or the desktop application to make voice and video calls. The new addition would allow WhatsApp users to make calls without needing to install a separate app, which will streamline the experience across devices.

Messenger, another Meta-owned platform, has offered web-based calling for some time. Given the shared technology between Meta apps, many expected WhatsApp Web to eventually support calling as well. The discovery of call options in the beta version points to progress toward that goal.

New Features for WhatsApp Web

Following a recent user interface update that aligned WhatsApp Web more closely with the Android app design, the platform is reportedly advancing further by introducing calling capabilities. WABetaInfo noted that this feature could support calls to both individuals and groups, similar to the functionality already available on the desktop app.

Users trying to place their first call through WhatsApp Web will likely need to grant access to their microphone and webcam. Browsers usually remember these permissions unless users clear cookies and site data. Alternatively, users may opt to approve access each time they visit the site.

Adding calling functionality to WhatsApp Web could simplify the process for users working on new or shared computers, eliminating the need for additional installations. It provides a quicker way to communicate through calls while relying solely on the web browser.

The timeline for the full voice and video calling rollout on WhatsApp Web remains unknown. However, the presence of the feature in beta testing suggests an official release may not be far off.

This development follows WhatsApp's recent introduction of an Advanced Chat Privacy feature, which aims to enhance user security by restricting the ability to export chats without consent.