Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp Web to bring voice and video call features soon for users - All details

WhatsApp Web to bring voice and video call features soon for users - All details

WhatsApp Web might soon offer voice and video calls, allowing users to connect directly through their browser without needing additional apps. Here's what you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 29 2025, 09:44 IST
Icon
WhatsApp Web feature rolled out, but don't fret if you can't see it
WhatsApp Web
1/6 WhatsApp Web is rolling out more and more up-to-date features as the messenger app gets closer and closer to the rollout of the multi-device update. The most recent feature that some WhatsApp Web users have received is the View Once feature. However, if you want to try it out and cannot yet see it in your WhatsApp Web interface, then do not get frustrated as it is being rolled out in a phased manner. You will definitely get it sooner, rather than later. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp Web
2/6 What is WhatsApp Web View Once feature: It is the Snapchat like message that gets destroyed automatically after a certain period, leaving no trace behind. Th View Once feature is for Android beta users and allows them to send photos and videos as disappearing messages - they get destroyed after recipient opens them once. So you can play Spy vs Spy to your heart's content. (WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp Web
3/6 View Once warning: Though the message may get destroyed after a certain period automatically, nothing stops the receiver from taking screenshots of it. So, be very careful about sending any content that may compromise your position going forward. (WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp Web
4/6 Screenshot alert: Perhaps, going forward, WhatsApp may look at providing greater security and roll out an update consisting of a screenshot detection warning, but till then, discretion is the word to follow. (WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp Web
5/6 How do I know I have Whatsapp view once feature? It is available in the new version 2.2126.11. When you get it, there will be a View Once button visible when you are sending photo or video.
WhatsApp Web
6/6 WhatsApp multi-device feature: While View Once feature is interesting and perhaps, even thrilling, another feature in the works at WhatsApp is the multi-device functionality. This will give users the power to run their WhatsApp account on 4 separate devices, with the smartphone being the primary device. Now, that is what we call true multi-tasking. (WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp Web
icon View all Images
WhatsApp Web users may soon make voice and video calls directly through their browser without apps. (Pexels)

WhatsApp Web users could soon access voice and video call features directly from their browser. After adding support for audio and video calls to its Windows and Mac desktop applications in 2021, WhatsApp appears to be preparing a similar upgrade for its web-based platform.

WhatsApp Web Gets Call Buttons

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started testing call buttons on its web client. Currently, users must depend on the mobile app or the desktop application to make voice and video calls. The new addition would allow WhatsApp users to make calls without needing to install a separate app, which will streamline the experience across devices.

Also read: How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Messenger, another Meta-owned platform, has offered web-based calling for some time. Given the shared technology between Meta apps, many expected WhatsApp Web to eventually support calling as well. The discovery of call options in the beta version points to progress toward that goal.

New Features for WhatsApp Web

Following a recent user interface update that aligned WhatsApp Web more closely with the Android app design, the platform is reportedly advancing further by introducing calling capabilities. WABetaInfo noted that this feature could support calls to both individuals and groups, similar to the functionality already available on the desktop app.

Also read: Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open

Users trying to place their first call through WhatsApp Web will likely need to grant access to their microphone and webcam. Browsers usually remember these permissions unless users clear cookies and site data. Alternatively, users may opt to approve access each time they visit the site.

Adding calling functionality to WhatsApp Web could simplify the process for users working on new or shared computers, eliminating the need for additional installations. It provides a quicker way to communicate through calls while relying solely on the web browser.

Also read: Google to introduce UWB support for Android Find My Device with 4x speed boost: Report

The timeline for the full voice and video calling rollout on WhatsApp Web remains unknown. However, the presence of the feature in beta testing suggests an official release may not be far off.

This development follows WhatsApp's recent introduction of an Advanced Chat Privacy feature, which aims to enhance user security by restricting the ability to export chats without consent.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 09:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC

How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC
Hitman: World of Assassination

Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open
Google half moon game

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play
Sony PS5 update

Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus’ feature
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets