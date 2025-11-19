WhatsApp is reportedly working on a multi-account support feature for iOS users. This feature will likely allow users to switch between personal and work accounts without having to switch between apps. It is said to provide users with a streamlined experience for people who manage more than one phone number on a single device. The multi-account support may come as an alternative approach similar to using WhatsApp Business. Know more about how the feature will likely work for iOS devices.

WhatsApp multi-account support for iOS

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is testing multi-account support, which was spotted on WhatsApp beta build on TestFlight. This feature will allow iPhone users to switch between multiple accounts within the app. In the WhatsApp settings, users will find a new Account Lists option from where they will be able to add up to two accounts. The account could be of a secondary number, an already-active WhatsApp account or a companion account. Therefore, it will limit the use for a secondary device or WhatsApp Business.

The report further highlights that each WhatsApp account will have its own chat history, notification settings, backup configuration, privacy settings and preferences, making the switch seamless and hassle-free. In addition, the WhatsApp multi-account feature is also said to support App Lock for locked accounts. Therefore, users can leverage iPhone's Face ID, Touch ID or passcode to unlock the secondary account. If users want to remove the secondary WhatsApp account, then it can be removed via the Settings menu.

The WhatsApp multi-account support has been released for public beta testers on iOS. The feature is expected to make a stable release soon for all users. Now, we will have to wait for the upcoming WhatsApp update to confirm how the feature works for iPhone users, and when we expect it to be rolled out for Android users