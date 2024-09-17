WhatsApp continues to bring new valuable features for its millions of users, and in the latest update, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is introducing a feature that will allow you to mention a contact in your status update, as reported by WABetaInfo. This works by tagging a specific person in your status update, generating a notification on their end that they have been mentioned. In a way, this is quite similar to Instagram, where tagging someone in your story notifies them.

WhatsApp Mentions Feature: How It Works

According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to mention a contact using a button located within the caption bar while sharing photos or videos in status updates. This option will be visible before posting the status update.

Also read

As soon as you mention the other person in your status update, they will receive a notification, and they will also see in their chat that they have been mentioned in a status update.

That said, these mentions will remain private and won't be visible to others; only the person mentioned will know about it. Additionally, a major benefit of this feature is the ability to reshare the status update if you have been mentioned. Users can simply tap the reshare button and share the specific status update with their own audience, increasing the post's reach. In this case, the identity of the original poster remains private.

When Is It Rolling Out?

WhatsApp has already begun rolling out this feature to select beta testers who download the latest beta version from the Google Play Store, but it is expected to be available to more users in a stable release over the next few weeks. As for iOS users, it is not yet clear when this feature will be available.

