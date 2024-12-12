Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp’s upcoming message translation feature may save you a lot of time—What we know

WhatsApp's upcoming message translation feature may save you a lot of time—What we know

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to translate chat messages into their desired language, without leaving the app.

WhatsApp keeps on improving the user experience for its users.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular, if not the most popular, instant messaging platform right now. A diverse set of people use it, and they often communicate in different languages. In some cases, one party may not entirely understand what the other party is saying due to language barriers. In this scenario, having a native translation feature on WhatsApp makes a lot of sense. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp seems to have recognised this need and is working on a feature that will allow users to translate chat messages into their desired language.

Here's what we know about the upcoming feature

WABetaInfo notes that this process happens entirely on the user's device, meaning no data or messages are sent to WhatsApp servers for translation. Therefore, end-to-end encryption is maintained, and users' messages remain private and secure. However, for this feature to work, WABetaInfo mentions that language packs will need to be downloaded in advance, so translations can be processed locally on the device.

Additionally, when an internet connection is unavailable, the feature will still work offline. At the same time, since much of the process happens offline, WABetaInfo says there may be errors or inaccuracies in the translations. Think of it as a way to preserve end-to-end encryption and privacy.

Also, having this feature readily available to translate messages into a language you understand directly within WhatsApp—without needing to exit the app, copy a message, and paste it into another app like Google Translate—eliminates multiple steps and makes communication easier.

When is it going to roll out?

WABetaInfo reported that the feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.0.26.9. However, this isn't available to use yet as WhatsApp is still working on this feature, which will also allow users to translate channel updates. However, there is no confirmed release date or timeframe for when this feature will be available in the beta or for public rollout.

