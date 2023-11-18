Icon
Who is Mira Murati, the new interim OpenAI CEO after Sam Altman sacked by board

The OpenAI board has made CTO Mira Murati the interim CEO of the company, in the wake of Sam Altman’s firing. She had won praise from Microsoft chief Satya Nadella earlier.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 10:48 IST
Know all about Mira Murati, the interim CEO of OpenAI. (AFP)
OpenAI, through a public announcement, sacked Sam Altman as the CEO of the company earlier today. The shocking move also witnessed the chairman of the board and company president Greg Brockman resigning thereafter. The OpenAI board has now appointed the chief technology officer (CTO) Mira Murati as the interim CEO, while the search for a suitable candidate to permanently fill the position is going on. But who is Mira Murati? Let us find out.

Announcing Mira Murati as the interim CEO, the official statement said, “A member of OpenAI's leadership team for five years, Mira has played a critical role in OpenAI's evolution into a global AI leader. She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company's values, operations, and business, and already leads the company's research, product, and safety functions. Given her long tenure and close engagement with all aspects of the company, including her experience in AI governance and policy, the board believes she is uniquely qualified for the role and anticipates a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO”.

Who is Mira Murati?

Mira Murati was born in Albania in 1988. She later moved to the USA to complete her education and holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College. Even before she graduated, she had interned for Goldman Sachs and worked at aerospace company Zodiac Aerospace for a year.

Murati spent three years at Tesla as a senior product manager of Model X, the crossover SUV model of the company. In 2016, she joined Leap Motion, a startup focused on building finger and hand-tracking sensors for PCs. She joined the company as the vice president of product and engineering.

Her career was spent at new-age tech companies, all of which were trying to build innovatively engineered products. In 2018, she took up the role of the vice president of applied AI and partnerships in OpenAI. During her time in the company, she worked on the AI chatbot ChatGPT, AI image generator DALL-E, and Github-powered Codex. She was promoted to CTO in 2022.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote about Murati in Time magazine in September and said, “She has a demonstrated ability to assemble teams with technical expertise, commercial acumen and a deep appreciation for the importance of mission. As a result, Mira has helped build some of the most exciting AI technologies we've ever seen, including ChatGPT, DALL-E, and GPT-4”.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 10:47 IST
