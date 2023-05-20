Home Tech News Who will rescue Hubble Space Telescope from certain death?

Who will rescue Hubble Space Telescope from certain death?

  • The Hubble Space Telescope needs rescuing or else it will die a fiery death in the Earth's atmosphere and end up in the Pacific Ocean.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 20 2023, 23:07 IST
Spectacular NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Eagle Nebula, Dark Sunspots and more
NASA Eagle Nebula
1/5 The mesmerizing Eagle Nebula (May 15) - This is a snapshot of M16, also known as the Eagle Nebula which spans about 20 light-years across. The nebula, discovered in 1745 by the Swiss astronomer Jean-Philippe Loys de Chéseaux, is located 7,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Serpens, according to NASA. (NASA/Gianni Lacroce)
Sun
2/5 Sun’s Corona visible during solar eclipse (May 16) - Sun’s Corona was shot during a total solar eclipse. Temperatures in the Sun’s Corona can reach up to 2 million degrees and it is also the region where solar wind originates, according to NASA. While the hottest part of the Sun is its core, one of its most puzzling features is its Corona which extends more than 1 million kilometers from its surface. (NASA/Reinhold Wittich)
Sunspots
3/5 Sun’s Dark Sunspots (May 17) - Sunspots on the surface of the Sun in the active region AR 3297 were captured in this image. According to NASA, Sunspots are dark areas on the solar surface that contain strong magnetic fields that are constantly shifting and can form and dissipate over periods of days or weeks. They occur when strong magnetic fields emerge through the solar surface and allow the area to cool slightly. (NASA/Mark Johnston)
WR134 Ring Nebula
4/5 Breathtaking WR134 Ring Nebula (May 18) -  It is a breathtaking snapshot of the WR134 Ring Nebula, located about 6000 light-years from Earth towards the constellation Cygnus. At the center of the Nebula is the Wolf Rayet star WR 134 named after French astronomers Charles Wolf and Georges Rayet. (NASA/Craig Stocks)
NASA M63 Curly Spiral Galaxy
5/5 Snapshot of M63 Curly Spiral Galaxy (May 19) - The celestial object captured in this image is the M63 Curly Spiral Galaxy which is located about 30 million light-years away towards the constellation Canes Venatici. Also known as NGC 5055, this spiral galaxy spans almost 100,000 light-years. Spiral Galaxies like M63 are disks of stars, gas, and dust that have bright bulges in their centers made up primarily of older and dimmer stars. (NASA/Sophie Paulin/Jens Unger/Jakob Sahner)
Hubble Space Telescope
View all Images
The Hubble Space Telescope can be seen as it is suspended in space. (AP)

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope has been throwing mind-moggling revelations into the world of astronomers and educating everyone about what inhabits deep space and even looks back into time to show what our primmitive universe was like. Now, with age catching up, is it time for the Hubble Telescope to die?

Not if two private companies have anything to do with it. They are a-raring to go and rescue the leviathan up there in the sky. Thankfully, it is in Earth orbit unlike its heir, the James Webb Space Telescope which is a million miles from Earth, in Sun orbit.

Launched in 1990, Hubble is well past its prime and its computers keep crashing. But it is still providing amazing data.

However, it is gradually being pulled back towards Earth by around 2030 it will be all over for it. In short, it will meet a fiery fate unless someone steps up and boosts the telescope back into a safer orbit.

While SpaceX's famous CEO Elon Musk wants to help and everyone knows about, there are a couple of smaller unknown companies that are already working on the technology - a robot. The idea is for the robot to grab the telescope amd boost it at least a 100 km higher in Earth's orbit. The companies are Astroscale, Momentus.

Notably, it has already cost the NASA/ESA over $15 billion to run the telescope and the question is, is it worth saving, especially with the James Webb Telescope already successfully working.

The answer to that is a yes for a number of reasons, not least of which is that two eyes in the sky are always better than one. Considering that James Webb Telescope was damaged by a small asteroid early in its flight, the chances of another mishap cannot be ruled out.

Also, space is wide and even these 2 telescopes cannot cover it all.

Now, it all comes down to who is willing to spend the money, millions of dollars, to further the interests of science. SpaceX has the money, while Astroscale and Momentus are young companies with the enthusiasm to match, but the money may well be tight.

Public-private partnership? The ball is in NASA's court.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 23:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets