Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Wi-Fi speed slow? 9 effective ways you can improve it

Wi-Fi speed slow? 9 effective ways you can improve it

Having issues with slow internet speeds and frequent disconnections? Here are a couple of things you should try before contacting your ISP.

By: ROYDON CEREJO
| Updated on: Nov 27 2024, 14:19 IST
Wi-Fi speed slow? 9 effective ways you can improve it
Improving the speed of your home internet connection is not just about having the fastest broadband plan. (Ketut Subiyanto/ Pexels)

Having a fast and stable internet connection at home is more of a necessity today than a want. Everything from your smart speakers to a smartwatch and smart bulb, all need a Wi-Fi connection. If you're having connectivity issues in certain spots in your house or if you find some of your devices are frequently dropping connection to the internet, it's time to inspect your router and try to find the root cause of this.

Improving the speed of your home internet connection is not just about having the fastest broadband plan. Many factors can lead to degradation of Wi-Fi speeds at home. Before you go shopping for a new router or pick up the phone to blast your internet provider, here are a few things you should start with before getting to those stages.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Do a speed test

If you feel your internet speed has slowed down, do a quick speed test to see if you're still getting the speed you're paying for from your ISP. A temporary speed reduction can happen if your ISP is doing maintenance work or there's an outage nearby. If the slow speed continues, try disconnecting all your devices from the router and just connect one device, preferably by an Ethernet cable, to see if the router is actually delivering the speed. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

If you're using your own router that's connected to your ISP's modem/ router, try connecting directly to your ISP's modem and check the speed. Make sure you have a direct line of sight to the router from the device that you'll be running the speed test. You can use Speedtest.net or Fast.com to check your internet speed.

Also read: 10 ergonomic accessories to improve you work-from-home setup

Consider repositioning the router

Once you've established that your modem/ router is receiving the speed you're paying for, then the issue is most likely local to your setup. If you're only having speed issues when using your device at the far corners of your house, then it's mainly a weak Wi-Fi connection that's causing slower speeds. Try moving the router to a more central position in your home, preferably at a height so it's away from other electronic devices and appliances. If your router has antennas, try positioning some of them towards the area of the house where the connection is weak. This simple task can often make a big difference to signal strength and connection speeds.

Check for electrical interference and other obstacles

Other electronic appliances in your home can interfere with your router's Wi-Fi signal. Fridges and microwaves for example can cause a dead zone effect if they happen to be in between your device and the router. Your neighbor's Wi-Fi connection could also cause interference with your network. If you use a cordless phone at home for intercom purposes, those tend to operate on the 2.4GHz band, which can cause issues. Look for any other big obstacles that could be in the way of the router and your device. Most Wi-Fi routers these days can easily penetrate through a wall or two, but anything more and the signal will suffer.

Also read: Do you travel often? These are the best laptop accessories that you should have

Use the 5GHz band

Even if you're only using the modem given by your ISP, it should ideally have dual-band router functionality. If it's not been set up already, contact your ISP to help you enable the 5GHz band. Most legacy devices that use the older Wi-Fi standards would default to the 2.4GHz band. Recent devices though should support 5GHz, which has a reduced range but much higher bandwidth. It also supports twice as many channels for communication (more on this in the next section). If you have 5GHz active on your router, you should see a second access point in the list of available networks. Connecting your device to this band should give you a good boost in speed.

Check for channel congestion

Routers typically operate on two main bands – 2.4GHz and 5GHz – but the actual connection happens within a small range of frequencies among each band like 2.401GHz to 2.423GHz. This sub-set of frequencies is referred to as a channel. For instance, the 2.4GHz band has up to 14 channels, 5GHz band has about 130 channels, and if you have a Wi-Fi 6E router then its 6GHz band has something like 200 channels.

Also read: 5 best travel-friendly gaming laptops in India

Channel distribution is usually automatically handled by the router. Most modern routers will automatically move devices between channels based on how congested it is, if you're on the 5GHz band. There's an easy way to check what channels your router is using without needing to open your router's settings page. WifiInfoView is a handy Windows utility or you can use the free Wi-Fi Analyser app on Android and iOS.

As a rule of thumb, it's good to use the opposite ends of the channel list to avoid any frequency overlap. If you find many nearby Wi-Fi connections using channel 3 or 5, you can force your router to use channel 11 or 13 instead. The farther apart your router's channel is from others, the less interference your connected devices will have.

Upgrade to a standalone router (if you haven't already)

If you're still using the router provided by your ISP, you might want to consider investing in a standalone router for your home network. The modem/ router given by your internet company should be decent for basic use,, but if you have many devices and are planning on adding more smart home devices, you'll need a router that can handle the load. In most cases, you needn't have to change your setup too much as you'll probably just need an extra Ethernet cable going from your modem to the router and remember to connect all your devices to the new router. If you're doing this, it's also best to disable the Wi-Fi on your modem, just to avoid confusion.

Use a range extender/ second router

If you have a large home, the most painless way to get the best coverage in every corner is to invest in a mesh router system. These can be expensive though, so the next best thing is getting a range extender or a second router, whichever falls most economical. Many routers can be set up in a way to act as range extenders, which means you can even repurpose an old router as a range extender.

Adjust QoS settings of your router

If you're having Wi-Fi speed issues with certain types of activities only like gaming or video streaming, it might be worth a shot to check your router's QoS setting. This stands for Quality Of Service, and it essentially helps prioritise particular types of data packets over others. If your router cannot dynamically adjust priorities based on the apps being used, you might have to set it manually. For example, if you're having issues with streaming video, you could prioritise that over other activities like web surfing or gaming. Every router will have some form of QoS, so it's best to check your model and adjust the settings accordingly.

Consider upgrading your internet subscription

If you've tried pretty much everything on this list and you still feel your internet speed is not fast enough, you might want to consider upgrading to a higher-speed plan. Apart from all the connected devices constantly communicating with one another in your home, remember that other members in your family would also be doing certain tasks on their phones or laptops which could be using a large chunk of the bandwidth. You can always try upgrading to a higher-speed plan for a month to see if it helps improve the situation. Make sure that your router is capable of handling and distributing that higher speed effectively too.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 14:19 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 dev teases advanced tech, procedural generation for dynamic environments in upcoming open world game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know about Blue Lock Wheel rewards
GTA Online

GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets