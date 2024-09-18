 Woman built ₹7000 crore empire, got fired from her own company; She is now… | Tech News
Ankiti Bose has been featured in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as in Fortune's 40 Under 40 along with Bloomberg 50 in 2019.

Sep 18 2024, 08:49 IST
Ankiti Bose is co-founder of multinational technology and commerce startup Zillingo who’s peak valuation reached around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7000 crore in 2019
Ankiti Bose is a known name in the Indian startup sector. The young Indian entrepreneur made it to the headlines after she scaled new heights with her online business. Recently in the news for her legal proceedings against her former business associates, Ankiti Bose's recent updates don't reflect her success. For those who are unaware, Ankiti Bose is co-founder of multinational technology and commerce startup Zillingo who's peak valuation reached around 7000 crore in 2019 and she had a massive role to play behind its feat. Despite taking the company to new milestones, Bose became one of the rare entrepreneurs in India who were fired from their own company.

Idea behind Zillingo

Ankiti Bose, born in Dehradun, completed her schooling at Cambridge School in Mumbai before attending the prestigious St. Xavier's College for her graduation. After finishing her studies, she began her career at McKinsey & Company and later at Sequoia Capital in Bangalore. While exploring the Chatuchak Weekend Market, she noticed that many local shops were missing an online presence. This inspired her to leave her role as an investment analyst at Sequoia Capital to launch Zilingo. She partnered with Dhruv Kapoor to start the business. She has been featured in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as in Fortune's 40 Under 40 along with Bloomberg 50 in 2019.

Fired from Zillingo in 2022

Ankiti Bose was fired from Zillingo, the company that she founded, in 2022. She was suspended as CEO of the company after allegations of mismanagement and financial misrepresentation. Reports suggest that she increased her salary 10 times without board's approval. She is also accused of 10 million dollars worth of "unexplained payments" to various vendors. She is currently involved in a 738 crore lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 08:48 IST
