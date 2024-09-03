 Woman interns at Apple, rejects Big Tech offers to run a candy store instead | Tech News
Imagine having offers from the likes of Google, Apple, and more, and already working in a stable job as the head of product, only to quit it to open a candy store. This is what Elly did, and this is her story.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 10:52 IST
Elly Ross, who quit her e-commerce job, in front of her candy store 'Lil Sweet Treat' in New York. (Elly Ross)

Apple and Google are two of the most sought-after companies by job seekers—whether they are software engineering graduates or even marketers with an eye for good design and copy. But what if we told you that a woman in tech let go of offers from the likes of Google and Apple, and quit her job at a startup—only to open a candy store in New York? Well, this is exactly what happened when Elly Ross quit her e-commerce startup job, having already completed internships at Google, Apple, and even Microsoft, and opened a candy store called ‘lil sweet treat.'

Stumbled Upon the Idea On The Way To Lunch

Elly Ross was on her way to lunch when she stumbled upon the idea. “I was going on a walk to lunch one day and I passed by the unit that is now ‘Lil Sweet Treat'—and I immediately knew that this was the spot for the candy shop,” Ross said, as spotted by Business Insider.

Also read
Notably, by then Ross had already interned with Google as a software engineer, and later at Apple and Microsoft. She was also working as the head of product at an e-commerce startup when the idea struck her. “I had these offers from Big Tech companies and, being an immigrant myself, we always strive for stability. My mum said to focus on getting money toward putting a down payment on a house, but I've always had this entrepreneurial spirit in me,” she added.

Ross had always wanted to open a candy store, as she grew up sharing her Korean snacks with her school classmates as a young immigrant to the US, and she enjoyed this cultural exchange. When she started travelling internationally, her interest in candies only grew further. “I would always be in sweet shops and finding all different types of snacks and candy. I would try every single one,” Ross said.

Bootstrapped Candy Store in New York

Elly and her husband are the sole owners of the ‘lil sweet treat' candy store in New York, and the venture is completely bootstrapped as of now, with both an e-commerce platform and a physical store in place for the business. 

Elly acknowledged the risk that comes with opening a new venture, especially having grown up without financial stability as an immigrant in the country, but she believes it can work out thanks to her passion. “Yet because it's something that I'm so passionate about, it's also not as scary. I feel really confident in it,” she further said.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 10:52 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets