Woman loses 1.94 lakh in Amazon job scam: What is it and how it works

A 25-year-old woman from Udupi, Karnataka, lost 1.94 lakh while pursuing what she thought was a genuine part-time Amazon job offer, after it ended up being a carefully planned scam.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2024, 15:38 IST
Woman loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.94 lakh in Amazon job scam: What is it and how it works
Fraudsters often scam unsuspecting victims with promises of unrealistically high returns. (Pixabay)

Imagine stumbling across an enticing remote job offer on Instagram, one that promises lucrative pay from a well-known company like Amazon. Naturally, such an opportunity would draw most people in, given Amazon's stellar reputation and the allure of earning big money. However, instead of making money, many individuals fall victim to cleverly orchestrated scams designed to rob them of their savings. This was precisely what happened to a 25-year-old woman from Udupi, Karnataka, who lost 1.94 lakh while pursuing what she thought was a genuine part-time job offer.

How the Scam Unfolded

According to Times Now, the woman, Archana, was searching for part-time jobs on Instagram when she came across an ad claiming to offer Amazon jobs. Intrigued, she clicked on the ad, which redirected her to a WhatsApp chat.

The scammers, posing as recruiters, presented her with a tempting offer: invest small amounts of money for a high-paying return. Convinced by the promise of significant earnings, she transferred a total of 1.94 lakh to various unknown UPI IDs between 18th and 24th October. Later, Archana realised she had been duped when the promised returns never came. She subsequently filed a complaint with the authorities,

The Scammers' Modus Operandi

This type of scam is not new. Fraudsters often lure unsuspecting victims with promises of unrealistically high returns. In some cases, they may even pay a small amount initially to build trust, only to strike when the victim invests a larger sum.

Tips to Stay Safe

  1. Use Reputable Channels: Search for jobs only on verified platforms like LinkedIn or contact recruiters directly through official channels.
  2. Be Wary of Unrealistic Offers: Companies like Amazon don't recruit via random Instagram ads. Their hiring process typically involves multiple rigorous rounds and interviews.
  3. Verify Identities: Always double-check the legitimacy of individuals or organisations contacting you for jobs.
  4. Avoid Clicking Unverified Links: Never click on random links sent by unknown people.
  5. Trust Your Instincts: If an offer seems too good to be true or promises easy money, it usually is.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 15:38 IST
