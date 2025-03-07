Women’s Day 2025: Top 5 gadgets that will impress and empower the women in your life

As Women's Day 2025 approaches, it's the perfect moment to show appreciation for the remarkable women in our lives. Whether it's your mom, partner, sister, or friend, this is a chance to acknowledge their contributions and strengths. While traditional gifts like flowers and chocolates are nice, why not go beyond the ordinary this year? Consider gadgets that are practical, useful, and thoughtful - things they can truly enjoy and that make their everyday lives easier. Here's a list of cool gadgets that could be the ideal Women's Day present:

Apple iPad Air with M3

The Apple iPad Air with the M3 chip offers up to 35 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics compared to its predecessor. With dynamic caching, ray tracing, and an AI-optimised Neural Engine, the iPad Air enhances productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Whether it's for work, artistic projects, or gaming, this device makes a great gift for women seeking a versatile tool that helps them achieve more in both personal and professional aspects of their lives.

Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS Earphones

For music lovers or anyone who enjoys listening to content on the go, the Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS earphones make a fantastic choice. They feature a metal unibody design, Hi-Res Audio certification, and Dolby Audio support for an immersive listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and the LDAC audio codec, these earphones ensure high-quality sound and reliable performance. Available in multiple colors, they make a great addition to any tech collection.



Dreame AirStyle: A Multi-Use Hair Styling Tool

The Dreame AirStyle is perfect for women who want salon-quality hair results without the time-consuming process. This styling tool comes with five attachments that let you dry, curl, volumise, and smooth hair using gentle heat, reducing damage. It's a great option for someone who loves having control over their hair styling routine while minimising effort and hair stress.



Garmin Venu 3s Smartwatch

The Garmin Venu 3s smartwatch combines health, fitness, and lifestyle features in one compact device. It boasts a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and up to 14 days of battery life, with over 30 sports apps, advanced health tracking features, and stress management tools. The Venu 3s also includes functionalities for managing calls, texts, and music, making it an ideal gift for women who prioritise health and convenience.



Boat Tag Bluetooth Tracker

The boAt TAG is a must-have for women who are always on the move and need a little extra security for their belongings. This Bluetooth tracker integrates with Google's Find My Device network, offering real-time location tracking and a loud 80dB alarm for lost items. With features like unknown tracker alerts and a long-lasting battery, it's a practical and thoughtful gift for anyone who wants peace of mind while managing their day-to-day activities.

This Women's Day, go beyond the conventional gifts and opt for something that adds value and convenience to her daily routine. These gadgets offer practical solutions while celebrating her unique style and needs.