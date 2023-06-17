Home Tech News Wordle 728 answer for June 17: Take it easy, don't overthink, this weekend!

Wordle 728 answer for June 17: Take it easy, don't overthink, this weekend!

Wordle 728 answer for June 17: Solving the puzzle doesn’t require following any annoying steps. You only need to use these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find the word.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 06:04 IST
Wordle 728 answer for June 17: If you’re stuck and can’t think of a way out, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 728 answer for June 17: It is because Wordle forces you to think in an abstract way, that players often end up overthinking and complicating processes that don't require them so. Among the newer players, it is common that they would ignore the easier word and keep thinking about a much more uncommon word after finding 2-3 clues. Similarly, when there are merely repeated letters, players would often be contemplating if an uncommon letter like X or V could go in there. The essence of the game is to keep it simple. And if you're struggling with it, then you need to check these Wordle hints and clues. As always, if you want extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 728 hints for June 17

Today's word is an interesting one. It is definitely not one of the toughest ones but its letter arrangement will make you think about what it could be. Again, you have to keep it simple and check for these hints and clues. One interesting fact we can tell you about the word is that it does not have any repeated letters or any uncommon letters. It does have quite a few consonants, so use a starting word that is consonant-heavy.

Wordle 728 clues for June 17

Today's word begins with the letter R.

The word contains a single vowel in it.

The word ends with the letter H.

The sole vowel in the word is A.

The word means a large farm.

These were your clues. Think about it carefully and give the puzzle your best effort. and if there is still some doubt in your heart, just scroll down and check solution.

Wordle 728 answer for June 17

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is RANCH. It means “a very large farm on which animals are kept, especially in North and South America”. We hope you did not overthink this one. Come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 06:04 IST
