Work from home and get left behind? Former Google CEO explains why office work is necessary for promotion

Wortking out of the office could be necessary to climb the corporate ladder, experts believe. Read on for the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2024, 11:21 IST
Experts believes working from the office is the key to get promoted.
Experts believes working from the office is the key to get promoted.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a raging debate whether going to the office or working from home is better. For most, it generally boils down to personal preference—many tend to prefer working from home as it saves commuting time and eliminates concerns about external factors like pollution and traffic. However, working from an office allows for networking and building professional connections.

Now, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has recently voiced his support for working from the office. During The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Schmidt outlined several key reasons why he believes office work is advantageous, with the primary argument being that employees are more likely to get promoted when they work from the office.

Also read
What Eric Schmidt Said On Working Out Of The Office

"When I was a young executive, I knew nothing about what I was doing," Schmidt acknowledged. He explained that working from the office helped shape him as a person and allowed him to connect with professionals. He believes that the office environment provides essential experiences for young workers and significantly benefits their careers.

"If you're in your twenties, you want be in an office, as that's how you are going to get promoted," Schmidt advised.

Interestingly, Schmidt's comments align with a recent study presented in The Wall Street Journal. The study found that employees who worked fully remotely were 31 per cent less likely to get promoted compared to those in hybrid or in-office roles.

Companies Are Calling Employees Back To The Office

While Schmidt remains a strong advocate for office work, he acknowledged that remote work can enhance productivity in certain cases. He personally does not favour remote work, despite respecting the data supporting it.

That said, post the COVID-19 pandemic, more companies are shifting to hybrid or full in-office models. During the pandemic, most organisations adopted a remote-only approach to safeguard employees but now that normalcy has returned, companies like Amazon have mandated full-time office attendance for five days a week. Similarly, Google and Meta require employees to be present in the office for at least three days a week, as per reports.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 11:21 IST
