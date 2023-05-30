Home Tech News Writing Assistant to Query Solver, check out different usages of ChatGPT in EdTech industry

Writing Assistant to Query Solver, check out different usages of ChatGPT in EdTech industry

ChatGPT is now vigorously used by people for various tasks. Among the many features and sectors, the content industry is one big sector.

By: HT TECH
May 30 2023, 13:14 IST
ChatGPT has revolutionized the EdTech industry by transforming traditional learning methods.
ChatGPT has revolutionized the EdTech industry by transforming traditional learning methods. (Bloomberg)

From young to old, virtually everyone is now familiar with the name “ChatGPT.” An AI tool that has created waves worldwide ever since its launch in November, 2022, ChatGPT is now vigorously used by people for various tasks. Among the many features and sectors, the content industry is one big sector. Students, teachers, researchers, and many other scholars are now taking guidance from ChatGPT to sort out their queries.

In the EdTech industry, ChatGPT has these notable usages:

Writing Assistant

This is the one use of ChatGPT that around 80-90% of the users visit the platform for. People find it difficult to pen down their thoughts in structured words. This confusion of forming well-phrased sentences gets solved efficiently by an AI tool like ChatGPT. By explaining what a user feels like saying in simple words, one can get a well-structured sentence or paragraph for the same.

Creation of Drafts

Forgot to complete your essay for the semester and don't have time to research the material. Fret not! As ChatGPT will help you build a well-researched draft for the same. Users can get a 1000-word article (or more) by giving a few directions to ChatGPT. These directions are known as prompts. The drafts created can be copied and edited further based on the user's requirements. This way, you can generate various things in the blink of an eye, such as lesson plans, quizzes, study material, simulations, and even virtual scenarios.

Query Solver

Many times to know something from “A to B”, people have to do extensive research, hence spending vast amounts of time. Even after going through multiple websites, finding the exact answer or solution is not guaranteed. This problem is solved by using ChatGPT. Containing data from a variety of sources, ChatGPT brings out authentic solutions to the user's queries, realizing a person's wish to find the right answers within seconds.

Adaptive Learning Platforms

ChatGPT can be integrated into adaptive learning platforms that adjust the content and pace of instruction based on the individual needs and progress of each student. It can provide real-time feedback, adaptive hints, and personalized learning pathways. With advances in speech recognition technology, ChatGPT can enable voice-based interactions between students and educational platforms. This allows students to ask questions, receive explanations, and engage in interactive conversations using natural language.

There are many other uses of ChatGPT in different sections. But the above-mentioned pointers are the prime requirements. So, if you have any such issues while creating content for school, college, Ph.D. research reports, website content, or even an email draft, you can get the problem solved by ChatGPT.

What ChatGPT does

ChatGPT has revolutionized the EdTech industry by transforming traditional learning methods. With its versatile applications, it acts as a virtual tutor, personalized study companion, and knowledge resource. Students can engage in interactive conversations, seeking explanations and clarifications, fostering a deeper understanding of subjects. ChatGPT offers real-time feedback, guiding learners through problem-solving and critical thinking exercises. It adapts to individual learning styles, catering to diverse educational needs. Furthermore, ChatGPT assists teachers by automating administrative tasks, creating interactive lesson plans, and generating personalized assessments. It opens new doors for collaborative learning, enabling peer-to-peer interaction and facilitating global knowledge exchange. ChatGPT truly empowers the EdTech ecosystem, nurturing a future where education is accessible, engaging, and inclusive.

By Manish Mohta, MD, Learning Spiral

First Published Date: 30 May, 13:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets