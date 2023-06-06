Home Tech News WWDC 2023: visionOS announced! Know all about this operating system for Apple Vision Pro

WWDC 2023: visionOS announced! Know all about this operating system for Apple Vision Pro

Alongside Apple Vision Pro, its operating system visionOS, has also been announced at the WWDC 2023 keynote session. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 00:51 IST
visionOS
Apple has unveiled visionOS for Apple Vision Pro headset (Apple YouTube)
visionOS
Apple has unveiled visionOS for Apple Vision Pro headset (Apple YouTube)

The keynote session of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is off to a great start. After announcing its new product line of mixed reality headsets called Apple Vision Pro, its operating system has also been unveiled. The first Apple operating system since the watchOS, visionOS is finally here. It reimagines the Apple ecosystem and design elements in an entirely new interface that encompasses both virtual reality and augmented reality. So, what are its features? Let us take a look.

Apple unveils visionOS for Apple Vision Pro headset

The visionOS is essentially an operating system that reimagines how users will interact with it. Apple said that Apple Vision Pro will redefine spatial computing. The experience for it is built by visionOS. It brings 3D apps and interfaces to real-life settings using augmented reality and adds an immersive environment to layer it.

visionOS is compatible with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 00:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets