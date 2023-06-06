WWDC 2023: visionOS announced! Know all about this operating system for Apple Vision Pro

The keynote session of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is off to a great start. After announcing its new product line of mixed reality headsets called Apple Vision Pro, its operating system has also been unveiled. The first Apple operating system since the watchOS, visionOS is finally here. It reimagines the Apple ecosystem and design elements in an entirely new interface that encompasses both virtual reality and augmented reality. So, what are its features? Let us take a look.

Apple unveils visionOS for Apple Vision Pro headset

The visionOS is essentially an operating system that reimagines how users will interact with it. Apple said that Apple Vision Pro will redefine spatial computing. The experience for it is built by visionOS. It brings 3D apps and interfaces to real-life settings using augmented reality and adds an immersive environment to layer it.

visionOS is compatible with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.