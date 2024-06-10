WWDC 2024: How to watch Apple Event live stream, what to expect and all details here

Apple WWDC 2024: Mark your calendars for June 10 as Apple gears up for its highly anticipated WWDC 2024 event, where it will unveil the latest innovations across its software platforms. Kicking off with a keynote by CEO Tim Cook and other key executives like Craig Federighi, the event promises insights into iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS advancements, alongside groundbreaking AI developments.

How to Watch WWDC 2024?

The keynote will be livestreamed on multiple platforms for your convenience: Apple's official website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and Apple's YouTube channel. The event starts at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) on June 10th.

What does Apple's WWDC stand for?

WWDC means Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It is an annual gathering for developers to engage with Apple engineers. Scheduled for June 10 - 14, 2024, this year's event will be streamed online, with some in-person presence on the keynote day, June 10.

What to Expect from Apple WWDC 2024?

Apple is anticipated to unveil Apple Intelligence, a revolutionary AI system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as per Bloomberg reports. Apple Intelligence will roll out beta AI functionalities across Apple's platforms and apps, including access to a ChatGPT-like chatbot powered by OpenAI. Emphasis will be on practical features like AI-assisted summaries, reply suggestions, and bolstering Siri's capabilities.

This overhaul aims to empower Siri with more app control and cater to applications with broad user appeal. Significant enhancements are expected for Siri, positioning it to better compete with Google Assistant and Alexa.

To access Apple Intelligence, users will require devices powered by an M1 chip or newer for iPads and Macs. For iPhones, requirements might be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and the forthcoming iPhone 16 series. Crucially, these AI functionalities will be optional, allowing users to opt-in.

Besides the AI announcements, Apple is poised to introduce multiple updates at WWDC 2024, starting June 10. Reports suggest Apple will revamp the "Settings" apps for iOS and macOS, aiming for a cleaner interface, improved organisation, and enhanced search functionality. This makeover extends to the macOS System Settings app.

iOS's Control Center will witness notable upgrades, including a new music widget and enhanced smart home appliance controls. The Messages app is slated to receive fresh features, enabling users to animate individual words in their texts and introducing new Tapback icons for reactions.

The Photos app will undergo a UI makeover for smoother photo browsing and editing, while the Mail app will receive functional enhancements. Users can also anticipate the ability to customise app icon colours in iOS 18 and freely arrange app icons on the home screen.

Furthermore, a new Passwords app and calculator are anticipated to debut on the iPad and Mac. Stay tuned for more updates from Apple WWDC 2024.