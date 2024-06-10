 WWDC 2024: How to watch Apple Event live stream, what to expect and all details here | Tech News
Apple Event: How to watch WWDC 2024 live and discover what Apple has in store! Find out about iOS 18, Siri upgrades, and exciting AI features set to debut at the event.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 10 2024, 11:35 IST
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple WWDC 2024
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple WWDC 2024
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple WWDC 2024
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple WWDC 2024
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple WWDC 2024
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple WWDC 2024
WWDC 2024: Apple is expected to unveil Apple Intelligence, a new AI system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. (Apple)

Apple WWDC 2024: Mark your calendars for June 10 as Apple gears up for its highly anticipated WWDC 2024 event, where it will unveil the latest innovations across its software platforms. Kicking off with a keynote by CEO Tim Cook and other key executives like Craig Federighi, the event promises insights into iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS advancements, alongside groundbreaking AI developments.

How to Watch WWDC 2024?

The keynote will be livestreamed on multiple platforms for your convenience: Apple's official website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and Apple's YouTube channel. The event starts at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) on June 10th.

What does Apple's WWDC stand for?

WWDC means Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It is an annual gathering for developers to engage with Apple engineers. Scheduled for June 10 - 14, 2024, this year's event will be streamed online, with some in-person presence on the keynote day, June 10.

What to Expect from Apple WWDC 2024?

Apple is anticipated to unveil Apple Intelligence, a revolutionary AI system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as per Bloomberg reports. Apple Intelligence will roll out beta AI functionalities across Apple's platforms and apps, including access to a ChatGPT-like chatbot powered by OpenAI. Emphasis will be on practical features like AI-assisted summaries, reply suggestions, and bolstering Siri's capabilities.

This overhaul aims to empower Siri with more app control and cater to applications with broad user appeal. Significant enhancements are expected for Siri, positioning it to better compete with Google Assistant and Alexa.

To access Apple Intelligence, users will require devices powered by an M1 chip or newer for iPads and Macs. For iPhones, requirements might be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and the forthcoming iPhone 16 series. Crucially, these AI functionalities will be optional, allowing users to opt-in.

Besides the AI announcements, Apple is poised to introduce multiple updates at WWDC 2024, starting June 10. Reports suggest Apple will revamp the "Settings" apps for iOS and macOS, aiming for a cleaner interface, improved organisation, and enhanced search functionality. This makeover extends to the macOS System Settings app.

iOS's Control Center will witness notable upgrades, including a new music widget and enhanced smart home appliance controls. The Messages app is slated to receive fresh features, enabling users to animate individual words in their texts and introducing new Tapback icons for reactions.

The Photos app will undergo a UI makeover for smoother photo browsing and editing, while the Mail app will receive functional enhancements. Users can also anticipate the ability to customise app icon colours in iOS 18 and freely arrange app icons on the home screen.

Furthermore, a new Passwords app and calculator are anticipated to debut on the iPad and Mac. Stay tuned for more updates from Apple WWDC 2024.

First Published Date: 10 Jun, 11:35 IST
