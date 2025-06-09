WWDC 2025: How to Watch Apple’s Live Event and What to Expect from iOS 26, AI Tools and More

Apple is set to unveil the future of its software ecosystem today at WWDC 2025, its annual Worldwide Developers Conference held in Cupertino, California. As the tech world watches closely, Apple is expected to showcase significant updates across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more – including the official reveal of iOS 26.

Despite growing competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, Apple aims to reaffirm its software leadership by introducing meaningful innovations both within and beyond AI. Here's everything you need to know about WWDC 2025 — including how to watch the live stream and what new features are expected for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

WWDC 2025: When and Where to Watch the Live Stream in India and Globally

The WWDC 2025 keynote kicks off at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on Monday, 9 June.

You can watch the event live on:

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple's official website

The Apple TV app

Apple's official YouTube channel

For those who can't tune in live, an on-demand version of the stream will be made available shortly after the event ends.

iOS 26 and Major Software Changes: What's Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac

One of the most anticipated reveals at WWDC 2025 is Apple's rebranding of its software naming convention. Instead of traditional version numbers, Apple will now align its operating system names with the calendar year — hence, the next iPhone update will be called iOS 26, not iOS 19. Similar naming changes will apply across iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

New User Interface Inspired by visionOS

Apple is also expected to roll out a refreshed user interface, influenced by the design language of visionOS. Leaks suggest a more futuristic look featuring:

Digital glass aesthetics

Enhanced light and transparency effects

Redesigned toolbars, tab bars and app icons

Smoother, more intuitive button interactions

This redesign aims to deliver a more seamless and visually immersive experience across all Apple devices.

App Upgrades, AI Features, and Siri Delays

Core Apple apps are also set for upgrades. The Phone, Safari, and Camera apps on iPhone and iPad will reportedly receive functionality enhancements, improving day-to-day usage.

AI will take centre stage in a more practical role. Apple is said to be introducing AI-powered tools, including a smart battery management system that learns usage patterns to prolong battery life and performance on iPhones.

However, one major AI update that may not make an appearance is the much-anticipated overhaul of Siri. The ChatGPT-powered Siri version, originally expected this year, has reportedly been delayed due to extended development and testing. Instead, Apple is likely to unveil a suite of developer-focused AI tools at WWDC 2025.

No New iPhones Expected at WWDC 2025

While the spotlight remains on software, new hardware is unlikely to be unveiled at WWDC this year. New iPhone models, MacBooks, and other devices are expected later in 2025.