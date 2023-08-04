Home Tech News X social media looking to build a trading hub inside app - Semafor

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 07:19 IST
X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, is seeking a financial data giant to build a trading hub inside the app, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter and plan requests.

The request plans were sent to big providers in recent weeks asking for proposals for financial content, real-time stock data and other features, the report said.

It asked interested bidders to say how much money they will commit to the project, but it was not clear which firms, if any, submitted proposals, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In a post on the X platform, its owner Elon Musk said he was not aware of any work being done in this area.

Last year, Musk said he bought Twitter as an "accelerant to creating X", which he described as an "everything app" and likened it to China's super-app WeChat.

Musk last month rebranded the social media site and changed Twitter's widely recognised blue bird to "X".

 

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 07:18 IST
