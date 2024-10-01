 X users will no longer see these posts in the main timeline, Elon Musk shares update | Tech News
X users will no longer see these posts in the main timeline, Elon Musk shares update

In a recent announcement, Elon Musk, the owner of X, advised users of the platform to refrain from excessively using bold fonts in their posts.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Oct 01 2024, 14:29 IST
Users will now need to click on individual posts to see the bold text. (Unsplash)

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has advised users of the social media platform to refrain from excessively using bold fonts in their posts.

He stated that such posts would no longer be displayed prominently in the main timeline.

Musk highlighted that the bold font feature, intended to help users emphasise specific parts of their messages, can detract from the overall appeal of a post when overused.

He expressed his frustration in a post, saying, “You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding.”

The change, effective immediately, means that any text formatted in bold will be hidden from direct view on the main feed.

Users will now need to click on individual posts to see the bold text. This update applies not only to web users but has recently been extended to those using the iOS and Android apps.

Previously, X only allowed bold and italic text formatting for web users, but the feature's expansion to mobile platforms has led to a notable increase in its usage.

This new rule has been announced to remind users about maintaining readability and aesthetic quality in their posts, ensuring that the platform remains user-friendly.

With this new rule, X aims to enhance the visual experience for its users and maintain the integrity of the platform's content.

