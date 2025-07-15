Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Xbox Ally and Ally X price leak: Could these gaming handhelds be out of reach for most gamers?

Early leaks suggest the upcoming Xbox Ally handheld may cost much more than expected, especially for Indian buyers. A global launch is expected this holiday season, but official pricing is still under wraps.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 15 2025, 16:58 IST
Leaked prices for the Xbox Ally handheld suggest a premium launch, but official Indian pricing details are still awaited.
Leaked prices for the Xbox Ally handheld suggest a premium launch, but official Indian pricing details are still awaited. (Microsoft)

The upcoming ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming device may end up costing a lot more than many expected, according to a recent price leak. Asus and Microsoft introduced the device last month, but there were lots of questions about how much it would actually cost. Now, numbers spotted on an Asus site by a Spanish gaming publication 3DJuegos suggest the Xbox Ally could be priced at 599 euros (about $700 or 58,500), while the higher-specced Xbox Ally X might reach 899 euros (about $1,050 or 87,900).

These Euro prices are not always an exact match when converted to US dollars or Indian rupees, but generally, hardware makers often price the same models with similar numbers across regions, regardless of currency. European prices usually include tax, so if you remove VAT, the actual price before tax is lower. However, for Indian buyers, import duties and GST typically push up the cost even more, making it likely the device will be on the higher end of premium handheld pricing.

How expensive is the new ROG Xbox Ally?

For comparison, the ROG Ally that launched in 2023 retailed at around $700 in the US, and the Ally X launched at $800. The new Xbox Ally and Ally X are expected to carry newer AMD processors and improved specs, including a 7-inch 120Hz display and up to 24GB RAM. Early looks promise a user experience that brings Xbox's console feel to a handheld, moving away from the clunky Windows-only interface seen on previous devices.

Also read
There are also concerns the final price in India could be even higher, especially with new tariffs on consumer electronics expected to come into play from August. The US has already seen Xbox console prices increase due to tariffs on goods coming from China, and similar costs could impact devices made in Vietnam and shipped to India as well.

What's notable is that in the handheld gaming market, the Xbox Ally and Ally X are pitching themselves directly against competitors like the Steam Deck. However, one big issue remains Windows optimisation. Many of these Windows-based devices still struggle with battery life and performance on games compared to the streamlined Linux-based Steam Deck. Xbox seems to be tackling this by introducing a new user interface more suited for gaming on the go, rather than using a standard Windows setup.

Microsoft and Asus have not confirmed these leaked prices, so things could still change before the official announcement. Both the Xbox Ally and Ally X are expected to launch later this year, likely before the holiday season, but how much they will actually cost when they hit Indian stores remains to be seen.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 16:58 IST
