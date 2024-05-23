Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE tablet and Redmi Buds 5A launched in India- Check details

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Pad SE tablet in India at their Smarter Living event. Originally debuting in China last August, the tablet features an 11-inch display, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and MIUI 14 custom skin. Available only in a Wi-Fi variant, the tablet lacks a 4G version.

Redmi Pad SE Price and Availability

The Redmi Pad SE is priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB/128GB model, ₹13,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and ₹14,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. It is available in Graphite Gray and Lavender Purple. Xiaomi offers an instant ₹1,000 discount for ICICI Card users. Additionally, a Redmi Pad SE cover is available for ₹1,299. Sales begin on April 24th via Amazon, Flipkart, the Xiaomi website, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Pad SE Specifications

The Redmi Pad SE features an 11-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, 400nits brightness, and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and Adreno 610 GPU, the tablet comes with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable via microSD card. Running on Android 13-based MIUI 14, the device includes an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. The tablet has an 8,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and features Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.

Redmi Buds 5A and Other IoT Devices

Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi Buds 5A TWS earbuds in India. Priced at ₹1,499 for the launch, sales start on April 29th via Mi.com, Xiaomi, and Reliance stores. Available in Black and White, the earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation up to 25db, AI ENC for clear calls, and a transparency mode. Powered by 12mm drivers, they offer deep bass and dynamic audio. Other features include Google Fast Pair, IPX4 rating, Bluetooth 5.4, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case. Quick charge support provides 90 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds also have low latency and touch controls.

The launch of the Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Buds 5A in India expands Xiaomi's portfolio of affordable tech products, providing users with budget-friendly options that include modern features and specifications.

