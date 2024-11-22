Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, The Piano Lesson and other top 7 OTT releases to watch today

Top 7 OTT releases on Nov 22: As November winds down, streaming platforms are set to deliver fresh content that promises to captivate viewers across a range of genres. Whether you're into intense crime thrillers, dramatic family stories, or light-hearted comedies, the OTT releases for November 22, 2024, have something for everyone. From new seasons of popular series to exciting movie premieres, here's a look at the must-watch titles dropping today.

1. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 – Netflix

The gripping series returns for a second season filled with suspense and dark twists. Following the story of Vikrant and his complicated relationships, the new episodes pick up where the cliffhanger left off. Fans of crime thrillers can expect even more intrigue as secrets unravel. The season drops today on Netflix.

2. The Helicopter Heist – Netflix

Based on a true story, this Swedish mini-series follows two childhood friends who orchestrate a daring heist at a cash depot. As their plan spirals into chaos, viewers are in for a suspenseful ride filled with unexpected turns. Premiering today, it promises to be a thrilling watch for crime drama fans.

3. The Piano Lesson – Netflix

This adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play dives deep into family conflicts and generational divides over a prized heirloom—a piano. Directed by Malcolm Washington, this thought-provoking film explores the complexities of heritage and family. Catch it on Netflix today.

4. Based On A True Story Season 2 – JioCinema

This dark comedy returns with more bizarre and humorous scenarios as three unlikely partners, a realtor, a former tennis player, and a plumber, capitalise on their obsession with true crime. The second season, which brings even more chaotic situations, is now available for streaming.

5. When The Phone Rings – Netflix

This Korean drama tells the intense story of a politician and his mute wife who face a terrifying ordeal when she is kidnapped. The series explores the emotional and psychological impact of the situation on the couple. It premieres today on Netflix.

7. Spellbound – Netflix

For animated movie lovers, Spellbound offers an exciting adventure. Princess Ellian embarks on a quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. This musical comedy features a star-studded voice cast and is now available on Netflix.

