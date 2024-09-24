You can’t see me! Meta AI bot in WhatsApp, Instagram to sound like John Cena in upcoming update
What if Meta AI in Instagram and WhatsApp could sound like John Cena? Well, it could soon be a reality, according to a new Reuters report. Here’s all we know.
Meta AI will soon be able to speak like John Cena, Judi Dench, and Kristen Bell in an upcoming update, Reuters has reported. Meta could announce this as early as this week, allowing users to select these actors' voices for the Meta AI bot, alongside other celebrities like Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as generic voice options. This comes after the ChatGPT AI controversy, where the ChatGPT voice sounded eerily similar to that of actor Scarlett Johansson, prompting legal action from her end. However, this move by Meta is reportedly an official deal and will be announced soon, according to Reuters' sources.
Also Read: MacBook Air M1 for ₹53,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: 4 big reasons to buy it
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
John Cena Voice Feature for Meta AI Announcement Coming Soon, Report Says
This deal is expected to be announced at Meta's annual Connect conference, which kicks off on Wednesday this week. In tandem with these audio feature announcements, Meta is expected to unveil several other updates and reveal products such as the Meta Augmented Reality glasses, while discussing plans for its products like the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses moving forward.
Reuters claims that these celebrity voices will launch in the U.S. and other English-speaking markets later this week within Meta apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. For fans of these actors, particularly with John Cena being a WWE legend, this feature could prove to be a surefire hit and attract a lot of attention.
The report adds that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was recently seen in a promo video with John Cena on Instagram last week, where they performed stunts wearing the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
Also Read: Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect
Meta AI's Advantage Compared to Other AI Players
When you think about it, Meta has a distinct advantage when it comes to building a use case for its AI products and promoting them. Meta AI is now present in consumer-grade apps like WhatsApp and Instagram, making it easily accessible to billions of users worldwide without needing to download a separate app or visit another website. Plus, Meta has also marketed its AI tool in a similar manner—a cooler take on AI, with products like the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and more. Having John Cena inside WhatsApp could take this to another level.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71727162692251