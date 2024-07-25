You may soon get Snapchat-like 3D face filters in this Google app, here’s what we know so far

Google Messages will soon revamp itself with new features and filters. As per a recent report by Android Authority, Google's instant messaging app Google messages is set to get Snapchat-like 3D face filters to apply to photos and videos. These new filters will reportedly be similar to Snapchat's 3D Lens feature. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google Message feature.



How the new 3D filters will work

Google Messages users will be able to use these face filters via in-app camera. The face filters icon will likely appear on the left of the camera shutter button.

The new face filters will allow users to use 3D effects for conveying their messages. For instance, users will be able to use a 3D sunglasses filter or a virtual cat mask filter and share their photos and videos via Google Messages. These features will help in making the conversations more engaging, exciting and personalised.

Uncertain launch date

The exploration of the leaked feature by the above stated report indicates that Google will roll out these face filters soon. However it's hard to predict the launch date and how many filters would be available. It is also uncertain whether Google will launch a set of downloadable packs of filters in future.

Apart from this, Google has released a couple of other new features for Google messages app. Recently, the tech giant launched a feature that enables users to share uncompressed images through RCS. Google Messages users can also edit messages after up to 15 minutes of sending. This can be done by clicking on the sent message and tapping on the pencil icon to edit.