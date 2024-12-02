You will die on this date. Don’t download this app if…

Ever wondered when your time might come? A new AI-powered app, called "Death Clock," offers a striking answer. Released earlier this year, this app uses your personal data, including age, weight, height, diet, and exercise habits, to calculate your likely death date. With over 1.25 lakh downloads, it's quickly gaining attention, even if its premise is unsettling.

Developed by Brent Franson, the app's AI was trained on over 1,200 life expectancy studies, drawing from a dataset of 53 million participants. Franson claims that this AI delivers a more accurate prediction than traditional life expectancy models.

The app is free to use, but accessing the countdown feature requires a $40 annual subscription. Users enter details such as their date of birth, sex, BMI, smoking habits, and country of residence. Based on this, the app provides a second-by-second countdown to your estimated death, while offering lifestyle suggestions to improve your health and potentially extend your life.

To back up its predictions, the app offers personalized advice aimed at reducing health risks. These recommendations include maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, quitting smoking, eating a balanced diet, limiting alcohol consumption, getting enough sleep, managing stress, and staying socially connected. It even encourages lifelong learning as a means to keep the mind sharp.

Some of the lifestyle changes suggested by the Death Clock include:

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Achieving a healthy weight lowers the risk of diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Exercise Regularly: Engaging in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily helps reduce the risk of chronic illnesses.

Quit Smoking: Avoiding tobacco helps prevent heart disease, lung conditions, and various cancers.

Follow a Balanced Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can enhance overall health.

Limit Alcohol Consumption: Reducing alcohol intake decreases the risk of liver disease and cardiovascular issues.

Prioritise Sleep: Getting quality sleep supports mental and physical well-being.

Get Regular Check-ups: Routine medical screenings help identify potential health issues early.

Manage Stress: Practicing stress management techniques like meditation can improve mental health.

Stay Socially Connected: Building and maintaining relationships can improve mental well-being and prevent cognitive decline.

Engage in Lifelong Learning: Staying mentally active by reading or solving puzzles may delay cognitive decline.

Despite the eerie concept, the app positions itself as a tool for users to take control of their health. While it offers a sobering prediction, its ultimate goal is to inspire better lifestyle choices, encouraging people to prioritise their well-being.