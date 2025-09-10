Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Your Apple Watch might help spot the “silent killer” lurking in your daily life - don’t miss this new feature

Your Apple Watch might help spot the “silent killer” lurking in your daily life - don’t miss this new feature

Apple Watch Series 11 uses trend data, not pressure readings, to spot high blood pressure risk. According to Apple and doctors, it’s an early warning but always confirm results with real cuffs and medical advice.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2025, 14:55 IST
Apple Watch 11 brings hypertension alerts, but home testing and a doctor’s guidance remain essential for health decisions.
Apple Watch 11 brings hypertension alerts, but home testing and a doctor’s guidance remain essential for health decisions. (AI-generated)

Apple Watch Series 11 grabbed headlines at the September 2025 event with its new hypertension notification feature. According to Apple's official release, the device now uses its optical heart sensor and custom algorithms to monitor trends in cardiovascular data for early signs of high blood pressure, often called a silent killer. The approach does not measure exact systolic and diastolic pressure but instead watches for long-term patterns in blood vessel responses and subtle heart rate changes.

Apple says its machine learning system is built on the collective cardiovascular and activity data from over 100,000 smartwatch users and was validated in a separate clinical cohort with more than 2,000 participants. The goal is to alert users who might be trending toward chronic high blood pressure. When the system spots suspicious patterns, the user is nudged to get tested with a medical-grade home cuff, since the watch itself cannot make a clinical diagnosis. This feature is not a substitute for routine doctor visits or home blood pressure kits. However, it comes at a time when an estimated one-third of adults globally have hypertension, often unaware due to the absence of clear symptoms.

Can't replace medical diagnosis

The medical community sees the update as a promising step, with important caveats. According to Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a Yale cardiologist quoted by Apple, anything that improves early detection of high blood pressure can help lower rates of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. At the same time, the device should not be viewed as a stand-in for a clinical blood pressure reading.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple says the notifications are not meant to diagnose or replace the advice of a healthcare provider. If a trend is detected, the watch will suggest tracking blood pressure using standard at-home medical devices and sharing the data with a physician. Clinical guidelines from the American Heart Association and European Society of Cardiology still recommend confirmation with traditional cuffs before making any treatment decisions. The algorithm's success relies on long-term monitoring, so users who often remove the watch or disable heart tracking may not benefit fully from the feature. Apple's own numbers show hypertension affects millions, but specific figures for the watch's new notifications are still to come.

Apple has confirmed that the hypertension feature will also roll out to previous models like Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 through watchOS 26, pending final approvals from US and European regulators. As this moves forward, Apple Watch users have another cue to take proactive steps on heart health. But just remember, no smartwatch is a replacement for the real thing.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 14:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets