Your IndiGo flight didn’t take off? Here’s how you can claim quick refunds or book another flight

If your IndiGo flight booking got cancelled, here’s how you can quickly Secure your refund or book another flight. 

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 06 2025, 12:02 IST
IndiGo flight cancellation
Many IndiGo passengers are stranded at airports across the country due to sudden flight cancellations. (REUTERS)

Many passengers across the country are adjusting their travel plans after IndiGo cancelled several domestic flights. The cancellations follow India's updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules, which now set tighter limits on pilot working hours. As airlines adapt to these requirements, IndiGo has suspended all its domestic departures from several major airports in India, leaving many passengers unable to board their scheduled flights and stranded at the Airport for hours.

If you booked your ticket in advance and find your flight was marked as cancelled, you can still recover your fare or choose the next available flight. Here is an easy, step-by-step guide to help you claim your refund without delay.

Also read
How to Apply for a Refund on Your Cancelled IndiGo Flight

1. Check your flight status

  • Start by confirming whether your flight has been cancelled.
  • Visit the IndiGo website or open the mobile app.
  • Go to the Manage Booking section.
  • Enter your PNR or booking reference and last name.
  • Verify the current status of your flight.

2. Select your preferred option

  • IndiGo offers two choices for cancelled flights:
  • Full refund of your ticket.
  • Free rebooking on the next available flight.
  • Choose the option that works best for your travel plans.

3. Submit your refund request

  • If you choose the refund option:
  • Visit IndiGo's online Refunds Page.
  • Select Cancellation/Refund for Cancelled Flight.
  • Enter your PNR, email ID and passenger details.
  • Submit the form to start the refund process.

4. Refunds for online payments

If you paid through a digital method, IndiGo will return the amount to the same payment source. Processing usually takes 5–7 business days.

5. Refunds for cash payments

If you purchased your ticket in cash:

  • Visit the airport ticket counter where you made the booking.
  • Carry your ticket and a valid ID to complete the process.

6. Bookings made through agents or travel portals

If you booked through a third-party portal or travel agent, the refund will be issued to them. Contact your agent directly if the refund is delayed.

7. Track your refund

  • IndiGo sends a confirmation email once your refund is processed.

If the refund takes more than 7-10 business days, contact IndiGo's support team through the website, app, or call centre. You may also refer to DGCA norms for more clarity on passenger rights.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 12:02 IST
