    Home Tech News Your iPhone trade-in value just changed; check new price here

    Your iPhone trade-in value just changed; check new price here

    Apple has changed its trade-in values for select iPhones, Macs, and more in the United States. Check changes here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 18:11 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    Apple iPhone
    View all Images
    Here are the details you need to know about Apple trade-in value of your iPhone in the US. (Reuters)

    Apple has adjusted its trade in values for select iPhones, Macs, and more in the United States. The changes have been made by the company after announcing the launch of new Mac and HomePod models on January 17, 2023, according to a report by MacRumors. As per the report, the trade-in values decreased by up to $80.

    "iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80, and most Android smartphones also went down. Mac trade-in values remained unchanged or increased by up to $40 depending on the model, while some Apple Watch models increased in value and others decreased. Trade-in values were not changed for any iPad models," MacRumors said.

    Notably you can use the Apple trade-in programme to exchange your older device to get a new one. As per the information provided by the company, it is easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime. If your device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

    Check the latest trade-in values here:

    iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $570

    iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $470

    iPhone 13: Up to $400

    iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350

    iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $400

    iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330

    iPhone 12: Up to $300

    iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250

    iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100

    iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280

    iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230

    iPhone 11: Up to $200

    iPhone XS Max: Up to $200

    iPhone XS: Up to $160

    iPhone XR: Up to $150

    iPhone X: Up to $130

    iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100

    iPhone 8: Up to $75

    iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $50

    iPhone 7: Up to $40

    Mac

    MacBook Pro: Up to $670

    MacBook Air: Up to $460

    MacBook: Up to $110

    iMac Pro: Up to $600

    iMac: Up to $530

    Mac Pro: Up to $1250

    Mac mini: Up to $340

    The full list can be checked by visiting Apple's website or click the link here.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 17:41 IST
