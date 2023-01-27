Your iPhone trade-in value just changed; check new price here

Apple has changed its trade-in values for select iPhones, Macs, and more in the United States. Check changes here.

Apple has adjusted its trade in values for select iPhones, Macs, and more in the United States. The changes have been made by the company after announcing the launch of new Mac and HomePod models on January 17, 2023, according to a report by MacRumors. As per the report, the trade-in values decreased by up to $80.

"iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80, and most Android smartphones also went down. Mac trade-in values remained unchanged or increased by up to $40 depending on the model, while some Apple Watch models increased in value and others decreased. Trade-in values were not changed for any iPad models," MacRumors said.

Notably you can use the Apple trade-in programme to exchange your older device to get a new one. As per the information provided by the company, it is easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime. If your device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

Check the latest trade-in values here:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $570

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $470

iPhone 13: Up to $400

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $400

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330

iPhone 12: Up to $300

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230

iPhone 11: Up to $200

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200

iPhone XS: Up to $160

iPhone XR: Up to $150

iPhone X: Up to $130

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100

iPhone 8: Up to $75

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $50

iPhone 7: Up to $40

MacBook Pro: Up to $670

MacBook Air: Up to $460

MacBook: Up to $110

iMac Pro: Up to $600

iMac: Up to $530

Mac Pro: Up to $1250

Mac mini: Up to $340

The full list can be checked by visiting Apple's website or click the link here.