Your iPhone trade-in value just changed; check new price here
Apple has adjusted its trade in values for select iPhones, Macs, and more in the United States. The changes have been made by the company after announcing the launch of new Mac and HomePod models on January 17, 2023, according to a report by MacRumors. As per the report, the trade-in values decreased by up to $80.
"iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80, and most Android smartphones also went down. Mac trade-in values remained unchanged or increased by up to $40 depending on the model, while some Apple Watch models increased in value and others decreased. Trade-in values were not changed for any iPad models," MacRumors said.
Notably you can use the Apple trade-in programme to exchange your older device to get a new one. As per the information provided by the company, it is easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime. If your device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.
Check the latest trade-in values here:
iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $570
iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $470
iPhone 13: Up to $400
iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350
iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $400
iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330
iPhone 12: Up to $300
iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250
iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100
iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280
iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230
iPhone 11: Up to $200
iPhone XS Max: Up to $200
iPhone XS: Up to $160
iPhone XR: Up to $150
iPhone X: Up to $130
iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100
iPhone 8: Up to $75
iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $50
iPhone 7: Up to $40
Mac
MacBook Pro: Up to $670
MacBook Air: Up to $460
MacBook: Up to $110
iMac Pro: Up to $600
iMac: Up to $530
Mac Pro: Up to $1250
Mac mini: Up to $340
The full list can be checked by visiting Apple's website or click the link here.
