Sam Altman says modern devices restrict what AI can do, and that OpenAI’s collaboration with Jony Ive is about building new hardware for AI companions that are always present and proactive, not simply tools to pick up and put down.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 21 2025, 15:50 IST
Sam Altman envisions new devices beyond phones that let AI act as a proactive daily companion, not just a tool.
Sam Altman envisions new devices beyond phones that let AI act as a proactive daily companion, not just a tool.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, believes the future of artificial intelligence depends on changing the devices we use every day. Speaking with Nikhil Kamath, the entrepreneur and co-founder of Zerodha, on the People by WTF podcast, Altman explained why laptops and smartphones, as we know them, limit what next-generation AI can achieve. Instead, he envisions a future shaped by new forms of hardware that are designed from the ground up for immersive, proactive AI companions.

Why today's hardware isn't enough

Altman argues that AI's progress is held back by the on-off, binary nature of our current devices. Phones and computers today are designed for passive use. You reach for your phone when needed, give a command, and put it away. This mode of use is fundamentally at odds with Altman's vision for AI - a companion that is always with you, aware of the context of your day, and able to step in to offer help or reminders precisely when you need them.

During the conversation, Altman said, “You really want AI to have as much context as possible, do stuff for you, and be proactive.” He explained that a phone or computer is only useful when it is in your pocket or your hand, but the AI future he imagines would require a presence alongside you, ready to act, notify, or support at meaningful moments. The friction of switching devices on and off, and the flat, screen-based way we currently interact with technology, means we are far from the science fiction dream of an AI companion that listens, learns, and acts on our behalf throughout the day.

Also read
Recognising these limitations, OpenAI is already investing heavily in the pursuit of next-generation devices. The company's partnership with Jony Ive, former chief designer at Apple, marks a clear turning point. Altman openly hinted that the hardware now being developed at OpenAI with Ive will look and feel completely different from today's tech. He promises something so well designed that users “won't need a case,” suggesting an attention to both form and function that could set a new standard for consumer electronics.

Reports suggest OpenAI and Ive have already spent two years exploring new concepts, from headphones to smart camera devices, all seeking to redefine how we interact with intelligent systems. Following OpenAI's $6.5 billion acquisition of Ive's startup, io, expectations are high that the result will be as disruptive as the first iPhone. Yet Altman also warns that for these future devices to be truly useful, users will need to grant them a deep level of trust. This means letting AI access and manage various parts of your life, allowing the device to make decisions and offer help on your behalf. This means new questions about privacy and control as AI steps into an even more personal role.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 15:50 IST
