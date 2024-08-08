 YouTube Brandcast 2024 India: New YouTube ad formats launched for TV and shorts - All details | Tech News
YouTube launched new ad formats for TV and shorts at the Brandcast 2024 India event. Know how it will benefit brands and marketers.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 10:55 IST
Know about new YouTube ad formats for TV and shorts. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

YouTube hosted the Brandcast 2024 India event on August 7 in New Delhi during which the company made some crucial announcements. For the first time in Brandcast India, YouTube CEO, Neal Mohan took the stage to address the crowd and acknowledge how India has become an integral part of the community. Furthermore, Shekar Khosla, Vice President of Marketing, at Google India launched new YouTube ad formats for TV and shorts. Know what all the announcements took place at the Brandcast 2024 India, 

Also read: YouTube Shorts launches text to speech narration and new Minecraft effects to compete with TikTok

YouTube ad formats for TV and shorts

At the Brandcast event, YouTube celebrated the community of creators and how they have utilised the platform to reach millions of viewers. YouTube CEO said, “Indian creators are making videos inspired by local trends that go on to define global culture. YouTube is number one in reach and watchtime in India. And we just passed a huge milestone.” The event also celebrated how YouTube introduced shorts in India globally and now it has over trillions of views in just four years of time. 

Also read
Also read: YouTube terminates subscriptions of VPN users accessing cheaper Premium plans from other countries

Now to enhance the power of YouTube and shorts, the company launched new ad formats for creators, advertisers and marketers to effectively engage and interact with their audience in a hassle-free way.  YouTube announced ad format for connected TVs and shorts. 

For connected TVs, YouTube announced a feature called “Pause ads.” This is a new ad format where viewers will not be interrupted by ads on TV. However, ads will be displayed if they pause the video they are watching. Therefore, no interruption will hamper the viewing experience. The second TV ad format is called “Branded QR codes,” where brands can add unique QR codes to ads. This feature will also be applied to premium YouTube users.  

Also read: YouTube expands playable feature to all users; Over 75 free games available

YouTube three new ad formats for shorts: 

 

  1. Interactive stickers: It will encourage users to take direct action while viewing the shorts.
  2. Interactive gestures: With this feature, viewers can double tap to like the shorts, swipe left to visit the brand or service page, and finally watch click-throughs to watch the longer form of the video. T
  3. Animated image ads: This is an AI-powered feature enabling brands and marketers to create intuitive short ads with still images. This feature will reduce the time and hassle of creating ads on YouTube. 

These new ad formats will allow brands to effectively engage with their audience and allow viewers to show interest in the product or service with easy gestures. 

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 10:55 IST
