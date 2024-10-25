YouTube brings a new way for Indian creators to boost earnings

YouTube offers various ways for creators to monetise their content. The primary method, of course, is through Ad revenue, but creators also earn through YouTube Premium, Brand Connect, and others like Channel Memberships, Super Thanks, Super Chat and Super Stickers, and more. Now, YouTube is expanding further by introducing YouTube Shopping in India, following counties including the US, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

YouTube Shopping In India: How It Works

With this new feature, YouTube creators will be able to tag products in their videos. When viewers watch these videos and purchase the tagged products via retailer sites, the creators can earn a commission on those sales. YouTube India says that this builds on existing features, such as creators being able to promote their own merchandise by linking their stores directly to their YouTube channels.

The rollout of YouTube Shopping in India begins with Flipkart and Myntra, but the creators do need to be eligible—meeting an eligibility criteria. Once eligible, they will have the option to tag products from Flipkart and Myntra in their videos.

YouTube Shopping In India: Eligibility Criteria

Your channel is in the YouTube Partner Program. You have over 10,000 subscribers. You are based in the US, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Thailand, or Vietnam. Your channel isn't a music or Official Artist Channel] Your channel isn't set as Made for Kids and has few or no videos marked as such.

YouTubers Can Tag Products In Old Videos And Livestreams

This initiative is designed to increase product visibility and build credibility, as viewers can make informed purchases after seeing reviews from their favourite creators. Viewers will also see descriptions of each product, and by clicking on them, they will be directed to the product page on either Flipkart or Myntra. Additionally, YouTube has noted that creators can tag products in older videos and even pin products during live streams, further expanding the shopping experience.

