YouTube expands playable feature to all users; Over 75 free games available

YouTube has expanded its Playables feature, initially launched in November 2023, to all users, offering a collection of over 75 free games without requiring a premium subscription.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2024, 09:43 IST
On Tuesday, May 28, YouTube announced the expansion of its Playables feature to all users. Initially introduced in November 2023, Playables offered a collection of 30 arcade games, accessible only to YouTube Premium subscribers in select markets. Now, this feature is available to all users without the need for a premium subscription, offering a broader range of games directly on the platform.

YouTube playables Rollout Begins

According to a blog post by YouTube, the Playables section, which includes “a collection of free games that you can play directly on the platform”, is being extended to all users on multiple platforms. Users can access around 75 titles via the Playables section, which is found in the Explore menu on both the app and the website. The games include popular titles such as Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack.

Despite the announcement, the rollout appears to be phased. Some users, including Gadgets 360 staff members, reported encountering errors when attempting to access the Playables section. Additionally, the Playables tab has not yet appeared in the navigation menu on the website or the Android and iOS apps.

How to Start Gaming for Free

To play games on YouTube, users should launch the app on an Android or iOS device, or visit the YouTube website. The Playables section is located in the Explore menu, providing easy access to the over 75 games currently available. These games are described as lightweight and entertaining, suitable for a broad audience.

YouTube joins other video-streaming platforms in offering games. Netflix, for example, introduced games in November 2021, including titles such as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Stranger Things 3: The Game, and Football Manager 2024 Mobile.

YouTube's Crackdown on Ad Blockers

In related news, YouTube is taking measures against ad blockers. Reports indicate that using an ad blocker now causes videos to automatically skip to the end, preventing viewing. If users find a workaround, the audio is removed. This effort is part of YouTube's global strategy to address ad blockers, which the company says is crucial for supporting creators and allowing billions of users to access content for free.

The expansion of YouTube's Playables feature to all users marks a significant step in the platform's offerings, providing free, accessible gaming options. However, the phased rollout and ongoing crackdown on ad blockers highlight YouTube's evolving strategies to enhance user experience and support its content ecosystem.

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

