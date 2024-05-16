YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage

YouTube's 2024 Brandcast event brought several exciting updates that will impact viewers and advertisers alike. One of the key announcements is the introduction of branded QR codes on the platform.

Enhancing Ad Engagement with QR Codes

These QR codes, featuring advertisers' logos, will appear alongside video ads, allowing viewers to easily access more information about the advertised products or services. This innovative feature aims to make ads more interactive and engaging, providing a seamless way for users to connect with brands, reported9to5google.

In addition to the new QR codes, YouTube TV is enhancing its sports coverage through a new agreement with Google and Scripps Sports. Starting May 31, YouTube TV will broadcast locally televised WNBA Friday night games on ION, available to subscribers with the Base Plan.

Unique Access to WNBA Games

This coverage will include both home and away markets of the teams playing, making YouTube TV the only digital multichannel video programming distributor (dMVPD) to offer both local and national WNBA games this season.

The WNBA coverage on YouTube TV is a significant addition for sports fans, providing more accessibility to live sports and expanding the variety of content available on the platform. This move underscores YouTube TV's commitment to offering comprehensive sports programming and enhancing the viewer experience.

Expansion of YouTube Select Creator Takeovers

Another notable update from the Brandcast event is the formalization and expansion of YouTube Select Creator Takeovers. This program allows brands to collaborate with top creators on YouTube, giving them exclusive promotional opportunities on the creators' channels.

Initially piloted at the end of 2023, the Creator Takeovers are now being rolled out more broadly. This initiative enables brands to capture the full attention of the creators' audiences, providing a unique and effective advertising solution.

Recognizing the Influence of Creators

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan also highlighted the growing influence of creators in an op-ed, expressing his belief that it's time for a creator to win an Emmy.

He noted that creators are becoming the new Hollywood, with their own business strategies, production teams, and innovative content. According to Mohan, creators are redefining television by reimagining classic genres and inventing new ones, making them deserving of the same recognition as traditional TV professionals.

