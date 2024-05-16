 YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage

YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage

YouTube Brandcast 2024 introduced branded QR codes in video ads and expanded YouTube TV’s sports content with locally televised WNBA games.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 14:05 IST
YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage
YouTube TV now offers locally televised WNBA games and enhanced creator collaborations. (AFP)

Products included in this article

10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Green
(1,385)
₹71,290 ₹79,900
Buy now 11% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Blue
(26,770)
₹52,900 ₹59,900
Buy now

YouTube's 2024 Brandcast event brought several exciting updates that will impact viewers and advertisers alike. One of the key announcements is the introduction of branded QR codes on the platform.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Green 4.5/5 ₹ 71,290
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Blue 4.5/5 ₹ 52,900

Enhancing Ad Engagement with QR Codes

These QR codes, featuring advertisers' logos, will appear alongside video ads, allowing viewers to easily access more information about the advertised products or services. This innovative feature aims to make ads more interactive and engaging, providing a seamless way for users to connect with brands, reported9to5google.

Also read: After Netflix, YouTube and Spotify have some bad news for Apple Vision Pro

In addition to the new QR codes, YouTube TV is enhancing its sports coverage through a new agreement with Google and Scripps Sports. Starting May 31, YouTube TV will broadcast locally televised WNBA Friday night games on ION, available to subscribers with the Base Plan.

Enhancing Ad Engagement with QR Codes

These QR codes, featuring advertisers' logos, will appear alongside video ads, allowing viewers to easily access more information about the advertised products or services. This innovative feature aims to make ads more interactive and engaging, providing a seamless way for users to connect with brands, reported9to5google.

Also read: After Netflix, YouTube and Spotify have some bad news for Apple Vision Pro

In addition to the new QR codes, YouTube TV is enhancing its sports coverage through a new agreement with Google and Scripps Sports. Starting May 31, YouTube TV will broadcast locally televised WNBA Friday night games on ION, available to subscribers with the Base Plan.

B0CHX6NQMD-1

Unique Access to WNBA Games

This coverage will include both home and away markets of the teams playing, making YouTube TV the only digital multichannel video programming distributor (dMVPD) to offer both local and national WNBA games this season.

Also read: Have Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i? Get FREE YouTube Premium subscription now

The WNBA coverage on YouTube TV is a significant addition for sports fans, providing more accessibility to live sports and expanding the variety of content available on the platform. This move underscores YouTube TV's commitment to offering comprehensive sports programming and enhancing the viewer experience.

B09G9BL5CP-2

Expansion of YouTube Select Creator Takeovers

Another notable update from the Brandcast event is the formalization and expansion of YouTube Select Creator Takeovers. This program allows brands to collaborate with top creators on YouTube, giving them exclusive promotional opportunities on the creators' channels.

Initially piloted at the end of 2023, the Creator Takeovers are now being rolled out more broadly. This initiative enables brands to capture the full attention of the creators' audiences, providing a unique and effective advertising solution.

Recognizing the Influence of Creators

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan also highlighted the growing influence of creators in an op-ed, expressing his belief that it's time for a creator to win an Emmy.

He noted that creators are becoming the new Hollywood, with their own business strategies, production teams, and innovative content. According to Mohan, creators are redefining television by reimagining classic genres and inventing new ones, making them deserving of the same recognition as traditional TV professionals.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 14:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch indian companies to spend over $5 billion in ai technologies by 2027: all key details 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call google i/o 2024: here's what to expect, from android 15, gemini ai to pixel fold 2 and more big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works whatsapp backups will now count towards google drive storage; know how it will affect you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9 gets a substantial price drop during Amazon Sale - Check offers
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari: New intelligent search and web eraser feature leaked
best HP laptops
9 best HP laptops that deliver a big performance booster shot
Impressive Google Pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: What to expect
Impressive Google Pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: What to expect

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets