Latest Tech News Tech Tech News YouTube launches ‘Premium Lite’ in the US: Get ad-free viewing at a lower subscription price

YouTube launches ‘Premium Lite’ in the US: Get ad-free viewing at a lower subscription price

YouTube has introduced its Premium Lite plan in the US, offering an affordable ad-free experience for most content, excluding music. Here's what you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 06 2025, 10:27 IST
Icon
Top 5 YouTube channels to increase your knowledge in a spell-binding manner; check list
YouTube Premium lite
1/5 HowStuffWorks: If you are a curious person who wants to know about how the world works around you then this is a most recommended YouTube channel for you. It covers various topics from science to technology or some random social media trend, you can learn about many things in one place and be ready to be entertained all through. Very captivating. (Unsplash)
YouTube Premium lite
2/5 Ali Abdaal: If you are a student or a working professional, if you are looking to motivate yourself to live a productive or healthy life, then this YouTube channel can be beneficial. Ali Abdaal provides various tips to disciple mindset, productivity, career, and much more. Abdaal also recommends effective books to help his viewers gain knowledge. It is rivetting fare that you will find hard to leave. (Unsplash)
YouTube Premium lite
3/5 Coin Bureau: Know all about cryptocurrencies through this channel. From current news to the best crypto app recommendations, you will all find here. The channel aims to educate its viewers about cryptocurrency and encourage mass adoption of the platforms. Of course, know that crypto is an extremely risky venture in the first place. (Pexels)
YouTube Premium lite
4/5 MinuteEarth: If you are a science enthusiast and curious about how our planet works, then this YouTube channel can help you gain a lot of insight into Earth’s phenomena such as ancient history, dinosaurs, human evolution, and much more. It will leave you spell-bound and show you what Earth is all about. (Unsplash)
YouTube Premium lite
5/5 Talks at Google: This YouTube channel features inspiring talks from influential people in various fields. It invites people to share their stories, journeys, work and motivation to inspire its viewers. Through this channel, you can learn more about inspiring stories and the work these people have done. (REUTERS)
YouTube Premium lite
icon View all Images
YouTube launches Premium Lite in the US with a budget-friendly, ad-free experience on most videos. (Pexels)

YouTube has launched its Premium Lite subscription plan in the United States. This new option provides a more affordable way for users to enjoy an ad-free experience on most of the platform's content. The subscription is priced at $7.99 per month, significantly lower than the regular YouTube Premium subscription, which costs $13.99 per month. Premium Lite removes advertisements from a wide range of videos, including those in categories like gaming, fashion, beauty, and news. However, it does not apply to music content, meaning subscribers will need to pay for the standard Premium plan to access ad-free music videos.

Limited Features for a Lower Price

The Premium Lite plan is designed primarily to eliminate ads from the YouTube experience without offering additional features like offline downloads or background playback, which are available with the standard Premium subscription. This move comes after years of testing the Premium Lite concept in select markets, with reports dating back to 2021. YouTube's global subscriber base for YouTube Music and YouTube Premium now exceeds 125 million, including trial users.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor
₹0
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

Also read: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: India vs New Zealand – know when and where to watch online in the US

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

YouTube Premium Lite: Global Expansion and Future Plans

In addition to its launch in the US, YouTube has also announced plans to expand Premium Lite to other countries, including Thailand, Germany, and Australia, in the coming weeks. The service will be made available to more regions later this year. Despite some limitations, such as the exclusion of YouTube Music and the absence of additional playback features, Premium Lite could appeal to those primarily concerned with reducing the number of ads they encounter.

Also read: Mozilla revises Firefox terms again after backlash over data ownership and privacy concerns

YouTube has tested different versions of the Premium Lite plan in the past, and during recent trials, the company made it clear that subscribers might still encounter "non-interruptive" ads while browsing or searching. Despite some gaps in the offering, the more affordable price point could attract viewers who previously hesitated to pay for YouTube's premium services. For users already subscribed to services like Spotify, Premium Lite may be an ideal solution, as it removes ads without adding extra features they might not need.

Also read: Vivo T4x 5G with Dimensity 7300 chipset, 50MP camera launched in India: Check price, features and more

With Premium Lite, YouTube aims to provide a compelling option for viewers who are primarily interested in ad-free content at a lower cost.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 10:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online

Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge
GTA 5 Enhanced Free PC update

GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades
upcoming games 2025

GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed to Marvel 1943 and more: 5 highly anticipated upcoming games to watch in 2025
GTA Online DLC

New GTA Online DLC likely dropping today, with fresh missions and vehicles incoming
Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets