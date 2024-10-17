 YouTube may bring “Premium Lite” subscription plan: Know what it is | Tech News
YouTube Premium Lite is being tested in several regions, know what feature it may provide at a cheaper price.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Oct 17 2024, 14:02 IST
YouTube Premium Lite may roll out soon, know how it will benefit users.

YouTube's premium subscription model has been popularised among users for ad-free listening and viewing experience. However, the subscription plans offered by the tech giant may not be fruitful for all the audience. Therefore, to bring a balanced and ad-free experience, YouTube is rumoured to be testing a new “Premium Lite” subscription plan which is expected to be cheaper than the standard monthly plan. Know how this new YouTube subscription plan will benefit users.

YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan

The standard YouTube Premium plan comes with several benefits such as ad-free viewing, YouTube Music, and background playback. However, in India, the 149 per month for individual users on a monthly monthly basis. Therefore, to bring a more affordable option, YouTube is rumoured to be testing the “Premium Lite” subscription plan which is expected to be cheaper than the standard monthly plan. But there is a catch, unlike the standard subscription, the lite version will only provide add free experience and not other benefits such as YouTube Music. 

As of now, the pricing details and features for YouTube Premium Lite have been kept under the hood, therefore we will have to wait for the official rollout to confirm how much it will cost users. Several rumours also suggest that the cheaper model may come bearing ads, however, the frequency would be limited or lesser than the free tier model. It is also worth noting that if the rumours are true, the stable version of the affordable model is expected to roll out in limited regions for testing purposes. As of now, testing is being conducted for Australia, Germany, and Thailand Hopefully, the feature will be rolled out to other countries as well. 

YouTube Premium features 

YouTube Premium offers several features to users that include an ad-free viewing experience, downloading videos to watch offline, YouTube Music Premium playing without ads, Premium controls for playback, video quality adjustments, and much more. Therefore, considering the premium model for YouTube could be useful and the Lite model may attract more users to the YouTube premium model. 

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 14:02 IST
