YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan launched in India: Prices start at…

YouTube has launched a new subscription plan, called YouTube Premium Lite, for streaming ad-free videos. This new plan will be available for users at an affordable price, enabling them to stream their favourite content ad-free without any interruptions. While this may come as great news for subscribers, the YouTube Premium Lite will not include YouTube Music; for this, they will have to get the premium plan, which is priced at Rs. 1490 per year. Therefore, if you watch plenty of YouTube videos on a daily basis, then this new affordable plan may come in handy.

YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan: Price and benefits

Google announced a new YouTube Premium Lite plan online via a blog post. With this plan, subscribers can enjoy “most videos” content ad-free on several topics and genres. The YouTube Premium Lite will be available in India at just Rs. 89. Earlier, the plan was only available in the US, and now it has finally made its way to India.

The blog post said, “YouTube Premium Lite in India underscores YouTube's commitment to offering flexible options that cater to diverse viewer preferences, allowing users to enjoy their favourite content from a vast array of creators and genres with fewer interruptions.”

It also highlighted that the subscription plan works across devices, including phone, laptop, and TV. However, the YouTube Premium Lite will not include YouTube Music; therefore, the songs will appear with ads and for and Shorts as well. The plan has just started to roll out, and it will be available widely in India in the coming weeks.

Apart from the premium and premium lite plans, users can also opt for the family plan. The two-member plan is priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 219 per month, whereas the individual plan comes at a price of Rs. 149.