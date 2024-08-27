 YouTube Premium price hike in India: Ad-free family, individual, and student plans to now cost more | Tech News
YouTube Premium price hike in India: Ad-free family, individual, and student plans to now cost more

YouTube Premium price hike in India: Ad-free family, individual, and student plans to now cost more

YouTube has increased Premium subscription prices in India, impacting individual, family, and student plans. Discover how these changes affect your viewing experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Aug 27 2024, 16:17 IST
Top 5 YouTube channels to increase your knowledge in a spell-binding manner; check list
HowStuffWorks: If you are a curious person who wants to know about how the world works around you then this is a most recommended YouTube channel for you. It covers various topics from science to technology or some random social media trend, you can learn about many things in one place and be ready to be entertained all through. Very captivating.
Ali Abdaal: If you are a student or a working professional, if you are looking to motivate yourself to live a productive or healthy life, then this YouTube channel can be beneficial. Ali Abdaal provides various tips to disciple mindset, productivity, career, and much more. Abdaal also recommends effective books to help his viewers gain knowledge. It is rivetting fare that you will find hard to leave.
Coin Bureau: Know all about cryptocurrencies through this channel. From current news to the best crypto app recommendations, you will all find here. The channel aims to educate its viewers about cryptocurrency and encourage mass adoption of the platforms. Of course, know that crypto is an extremely risky venture in the first place.
MinuteEarth: If you are a science enthusiast and curious about how our planet works, then this YouTube channel can help you gain a lot of insight into Earth's phenomena such as ancient history, dinosaurs, human evolution, and much more. It will leave you spell-bound and show you what Earth is all about.
Talks at Google: This YouTube channel features inspiring talks from influential people in various fields. It invites people to share their stories, journeys, work and motivation to inspire its viewers. Through this channel, you can learn more about inspiring stories and the work these people have done.
YouTube has increased subscription prices for its Premium service in India, affecting all plans. (Unsplash)

YouTube Premium has announced a price increase for its subscription plans in India, affecting all users, including those on individual, family, and student plans. This change makes all plans more expensive, with some seeing a slight increase and others a more substantial hike. The updated pricing is already reflected on YouTube's website and impacts both prepaid and recurring plans.

YouTube Premium's Updated Pricing for Individual and Family Plans

For individual users, the recurring monthly subscription now costs Rs. 149, up from the previous Rs. 129. Those on the Family plan, which allows up to five users to share a single account, will see a substantial rise in their monthly fee, now set at Rs. 299 compared to the earlier Rs. 189. The Student plan, although still the most affordable option, has also experienced a minor increase, moving from Rs. 79 to Rs. 89 per month.

Also read: Apple TV+ and Apple Music exclusive offers coming soon for Airtel customers in India: All details here

Revised Costs for Prepaid Plans

Prepaid plans, which do not renew automatically, have similarly been revised. The one-month prepaid plan for individual users now costs Rs. 159, up from Rs. 139. The three-month plan has increased from Rs. 399 to Rs. 459, and the twelve-month plan now costs Rs. 1,490, up from Rs. 1,290.

Also read: Jio rolls out new international roaming plans for UAE, Canada, Europe, and more with added benefits- All details

Impact on the Family and Student Plans

The Family plan has seen the largest increase, with the new price set at Rs. 299 per month, a jump from the previous Rs. 189. The Student plan, now priced at Rs. 89 per month, remains the least expensive option despite the rise. 

Also read: Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

These changes apply to both new and existing users, although it is unclear if current subscribers will receive a grace period before the new prices take effect. However, new users can still take advantage of a one-month free trial before committing to the revised pricing. This trial is available for individual, family, and student plans, offering a chance to experience the benefits of YouTube Premium, including ad-free streaming, background play, and enhanced high-definition video, before the new charges apply.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 16:17 IST
