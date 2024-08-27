YouTube Premium price hike in India: Ad-free family, individual, and student plans to now cost more

YouTube Premium has announced a price increase for its subscription plans in India, affecting all users, including those on individual, family, and student plans. This change makes all plans more expensive, with some seeing a slight increase and others a more substantial hike. The updated pricing is already reflected on YouTube's website and impacts both prepaid and recurring plans.

YouTube Premium's Updated Pricing for Individual and Family Plans

For individual users, the recurring monthly subscription now costs Rs. 149, up from the previous Rs. 129. Those on the Family plan, which allows up to five users to share a single account, will see a substantial rise in their monthly fee, now set at Rs. 299 compared to the earlier Rs. 189. The Student plan, although still the most affordable option, has also experienced a minor increase, moving from Rs. 79 to Rs. 89 per month.

Also read: Apple TV+ and Apple Music exclusive offers coming soon for Airtel customers in India: All details here

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Revised Costs for Prepaid Plans

Prepaid plans, which do not renew automatically, have similarly been revised. The one-month prepaid plan for individual users now costs Rs. 159, up from Rs. 139. The three-month plan has increased from Rs. 399 to Rs. 459, and the twelve-month plan now costs Rs. 1,490, up from Rs. 1,290.

Also read: Jio rolls out new international roaming plans for UAE, Canada, Europe, and more with added benefits- All details

Impact on the Family and Student Plans

The Family plan has seen the largest increase, with the new price set at Rs. 299 per month, a jump from the previous Rs. 189. The Student plan, now priced at Rs. 89 per month, remains the least expensive option despite the rise.

Also read: Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

These changes apply to both new and existing users, although it is unclear if current subscribers will receive a grace period before the new prices take effect. However, new users can still take advantage of a one-month free trial before committing to the revised pricing. This trial is available for individual, family, and student plans, offering a chance to experience the benefits of YouTube Premium, including ad-free streaming, background play, and enhanced high-definition video, before the new charges apply.