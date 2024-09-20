YouTube rolls out new ‘Pause Ads’ feature: What is it and how it will affect your experience

YouTube has announced the global introduction of a feature called "Pause Ads," which activates when users pause video playback. Oluwa Falodun, YouTube's communications manager, confirmed this rollout, emphasising its significance for advertisers and viewers alike.

The Verge reported that advertisers expressed significant interest in this new ad format, prompting YouTube to extend its availability. Originally tested in 2023 with a select group of advertisers, Pause Ads received positive feedback, leading to its broader implementation. This feature enables brands to connect with viewers during moments of inactivity, particularly on smart TVs where conventional ads might have limited impact.

Positive Response from Users

According to Falodun, the response from both advertisers and viewers has been encouraging. “As we've seen both strong advertiser and viewer response, we've since widely rolled out Pause Ads to all advertisers,” he stated.

YouTube designed this ad format to enhance user experience by reducing interruptions. Throughout the past year, the platform has trialed various ad types, including longer unskippable ads, branded QR codes, and picture-in-picture ads during live streams. Pause Ads represent the latest effort in YouTube's ongoing strategy to monetize content, even during short breaks in video viewing.

Options for Ad-Free Viewing

For users in India looking to avoid these advertisements, YouTube Premium offers an ad-free option. As of September 2024, YouTube Premium pricing in India features an individual plan at Rs. 149 per month, a family plan at Rs. 299 per month, and a student plan at Rs. 89 per month. Additionally, prepaid options are available, including an annual individual plan at Rs. 1,490, a quarterly plan at Rs. 459, and a monthly prepaid plan at Rs. 159.

New users can also access limited-time free plans for YouTube Premium, available for either three months or one month. This offer is exclusive to individuals who have not previously subscribed to YouTube Premium with their Google account.