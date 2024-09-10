YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes

YouTube plans to introduce a new feature to give content creators enhanced control over AI-generated material that mimics their voices or likenesses. The company is developing technology aimed at detecting and managing synthetic voices that replicate creators' vocal profiles. This initiative will debut with a pilot program in early 2025, according to a September 5 blog post from YouTube. The new tool, known as the synthetic singing ID, will integrate with Content ID, a system launched in 2007 that helps artists and creators manage and monetize their copyrighted content.

YouTube's AI-Generated Face Detection Tool

In addition to voice detection, YouTube is working on a second tool to help creators- including actors, musicians, and athletes- identify and handle AI-generated content that features their faces. These new tools reflect YouTube's broader efforts to address challenges associated with AI content.

Recently, social media platforms like YouTube have updated their policies to combat specific types of AI-generated content, including deepfakes and AI-generated voice clones. However, as these platforms advance AI-driven content creation tools, such as YouTube's Dream Screen for Shorts, they also face mounting scrutiny from intellectual property (IP) holders. These stakeholders are concerned about the use of copyrighted material to train generative AI models.

YouTube has stated that it utilises content uploaded by creators to enhance its recommendation algorithms and develop new AI features like auto dubbing. To support creators and prevent misuse of its AI tools, YouTube has incorporated safeguards designed to block prompts that infringe on its policies or cover sensitive topics.

Steps to Protect Creator Content

Regarding unauthorised access to creator content by third parties, YouTube emphasised that such activities breach its Terms of Service. The platform is committed to ensuring that creators' content remains protected and is actively investing in systems to detect and prevent unauthorised scraping of content. This includes measures to block those who access content without permission.

YouTube's new initiatives highlight the company's commitment to balancing technological advancements with the protection of creator rights. As these tools roll out, they aim to mitigate the risks associated with AI-generated content and reinforce the platform's dedication to respecting intellectual property.