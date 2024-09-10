 YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes

YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes

YouTube is launching new tools to help creators manage AI-generated content. These tools aim to detect and handle synthetic voices and deepfakes more effectively.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 15:35 IST
Icon
Top 5 YouTube channels to increase your knowledge in a spell-binding manner; check list
YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes
1/5 HowStuffWorks: If you are a curious person who wants to know about how the world works around you then this is a most recommended YouTube channel for you. It covers various topics from science to technology or some random social media trend, you can learn about many things in one place and be ready to be entertained all through. Very captivating. (Unsplash)
YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes
2/5 Ali Abdaal: If you are a student or a working professional, if you are looking to motivate yourself to live a productive or healthy life, then this YouTube channel can be beneficial. Ali Abdaal provides various tips to disciple mindset, productivity, career, and much more. Abdaal also recommends effective books to help his viewers gain knowledge. It is rivetting fare that you will find hard to leave. (Unsplash)
YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes
3/5 Coin Bureau: Know all about cryptocurrencies through this channel. From current news to the best crypto app recommendations, you will all find here. The channel aims to educate its viewers about cryptocurrency and encourage mass adoption of the platforms. Of course, know that crypto is an extremely risky venture in the first place. (Pexels)
YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes
4/5 MinuteEarth: If you are a science enthusiast and curious about how our planet works, then this YouTube channel can help you gain a lot of insight into Earth’s phenomena such as ancient history, dinosaurs, human evolution, and much more. It will leave you spell-bound and show you what Earth is all about. (Unsplash)
YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes
5/5 Talks at Google: This YouTube channel features inspiring talks from influential people in various fields. It invites people to share their stories, journeys, work and motivation to inspire its viewers. Through this channel, you can learn more about inspiring stories and the work these people have done. (REUTERS)
YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes
icon View all Images
YouTube introduces new tools to help creators manage AI-generated content that mimics their voices and faces. (Pexels)

YouTube plans to introduce a new feature to give content creators enhanced control over AI-generated material that mimics their voices or likenesses. The company is developing technology aimed at detecting and managing synthetic voices that replicate creators' vocal profiles. This initiative will debut with a pilot program in early 2025, according to a September 5 blog post from YouTube. The new tool, known as the synthetic singing ID, will integrate with Content ID, a system launched in 2007 that helps artists and creators manage and monetize their copyrighted content.

YouTube's AI-Generated Face Detection Tool

In addition to voice detection, YouTube is working on a second tool to help creators- including actors, musicians, and athletes- identify and handle AI-generated content that features their faces. These new tools reflect YouTube's broader efforts to address challenges associated with AI content.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung tries to mock Apple's design, gets taste of its own medicine

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Recently, social media platforms like YouTube have updated their policies to combat specific types of AI-generated content, including deepfakes and AI-generated voice clones. However, as these platforms advance AI-driven content creation tools, such as YouTube's Dream Screen for Shorts, they also face mounting scrutiny from intellectual property (IP) holders. These stakeholders are concerned about the use of copyrighted material to train generative AI models.

YouTube has stated that it utilises content uploaded by creators to enhance its recommendation algorithms and develop new AI features like auto dubbing. To support creators and prevent misuse of its AI tools, YouTube has incorporated safeguards designed to block prompts that infringe on its policies or cover sensitive topics.

Also read: IIT graduate joined Apple as product manager, now the key executive behind the new iPhone 16

Steps to Protect Creator Content

Regarding unauthorised access to creator content by third parties, YouTube emphasised that such activities breach its Terms of Service. The platform is committed to ensuring that creators' content remains protected and is actively investing in systems to detect and prevent unauthorised scraping of content. This includes measures to block those who access content without permission.

Also read: Sorry Apple! The ‘Glowtime Event 2024' felt like AI- generated: We expected better [Opinion]

YouTube's new initiatives highlight the company's commitment to balancing technological advancements with the protection of creator rights. As these tools roll out, they aim to mitigate the risks associated with AI-generated content and reinforce the platform's dedication to respecting intellectual property.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 15:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… apple event 2024: iphone 16 series, watch series 10 and airpods 4 launched sorry apple! the ‘glowtime event 2024’ felt like ai- generated: we expected better [opinion] ios 18 release: only these iphone users in india will get apple’s big update apple event 2024: when and how to watch iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ launch live in india [video] ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone 16 series, new airpods and everything else announced at apple event 2024 airtel and jio launches limited time festive prepaid plans with extra benefits and discounts- all details check out best valorant crosshair codes and know how to set them up
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests
GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours

GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10: Know steps to redeem codes

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10: Know steps to redeem codes
GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets